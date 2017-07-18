Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion preview: Asia Trophy kicks off as the Baggies and the Foxes clash in Hong Kong

Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion do battle on Wednesday morning in Hong Kong | Photo: Getty/ David Davies - PA Images

Leicester City will begin pre-season on Wednesday with a fixture against West Bromwich Albion in Hong Kong. The match will be the start of a busy pre-season schedule for Craig Shakespeare's side.

Following a mid table finish in the Premier League and the thrills of Champions League football, the focus for the Foxes is solely on the upcoming campaign which kicks of on Friday 11th August.

The Midlanders have already completed a tough training camp in Austria but Craig Shakespeare's side will take to the pitch for the first time since a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium which concluded the 2016/17 campaign. The Foxes will then go on to play either Liverpool or Crystal Palace on Saturday which will mark the conclusion of the Asia Trophy.

Eventful summers

In readiness for the new campaign, Craig Shakespeare has wasted no time in adding to his squad with the signings of Hull City defender Harry Maguire and Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra.

Following the recent departure of goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler on a permanent basis to Stuttgart, the Foxes are expected to bolster their options with the imminent signing of Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City.

The Foxes are also still hopeful of completing the £25 million signing of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City. The signing is still expected to take place, with the two clubs agreeing the fee in recent days.

Despite being a side that focus on the defensive side of the game, Tony Pulis has turned to strengthening the attacking options at West Brom this summer, with the signing of Jay Rodriguez from Southampton. Rodriguez is expected to feature predominantly behind Soloman Rondon.

Defender Ahmed Hegazi has also joined the club on a one-year loan deal from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahly.

Although, veteran midfielder Darren Fletcher has departed the Hawthorns and joined Stoke City on a free transfer.

The Foxes have swooped for Sevilla captain Vincente Iborra | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Ever-changing squads

German defender Robert Huth will miss the Asia Cup following successful ankle surgery. Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that Huth is expected to miss the start of the new Premier League campaign and could miss up to eight weeks of action.

Within the squad are new signings Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra, as well as highly rated academy trio, Elliot Moore, Callum Elder and Harvey Barnes. The Foxes will be without duo Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell following their involvement in the European Championship with the England Under-21 side. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy has not travelled to Hong Kong.

James Morrison and Gareth McAuley will both not be available for Tony Pulis. The latter has stayed in England in order to recover from a recurring thigh injury, whilst the former has been granted compassionate leave.

Busy pre-season schedules

The Premier League Asia Trophy is just the start of a hectic pre-season schedule for The Foxes. Following the clash with West Brom, the team will play a further game in either the third-place play-off or the final. Dependent on Wednesday's result, the Foxes will meet either either Liverpool or Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The team will then return to Belvoir Drive ahead of a number of fixtures in England ahead of the new campaign. The Foxes will travel to a number of Sky Bet Football League sides including trips to Championship duo, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burton Albion, before hosting Borussia Monchengladbach at the King Power Stadium on Friday 4th August.

The Baggies meanwhile have already begun their preparations ahead of the 2017/18 season. A 2-1 defeat to Slavia Prague gave the Black Country outfit the chance to blow away any cobwebs - James McClean getting the opening goal.

The likes of Walsall, Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Slough Town, Port Vale, Kidderminster Harriers and Deportivo La Coruna are all to come for the team.

James McClean netted the first goal of pre-season for Tony Pulis' side | Photo: Getty/ Shaun Botterill

Last time out

In the 2016/17 campaign, it was the away sides that took the points in the two meetings. In November, Tony Pulis' side took victory in a surprising 2-1 victory over Claudio Ranieri's side after a Matt Phillips strike sealed the win for the Baggies. In April, an in-form Leicester City got the better of their hosts after a superb goal from Jamie Vardy mid- way through the first half clinched only a second away victory of the 2016/17 campaign.