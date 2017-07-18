Robert Huth set to miss start of 2017/18 season

Robert Huth is expected to miss a considerable chunk of the start of the season | Photo: Getty/ Matthew Ashton - AMA

Leicester City defender Robert Huth is expected to miss the start of the 2017/18 Premier League season due to injury.

The German has undergone ankle surgery and has not travelled to Hong Kong with the rest of the Foxes' squad

Talking ahead of his side's clash with West Bromwich Albion in the Asia Trophy, Foxes' boss Craig Shakespeare revealed that the German will be absent for around "six to eight weeks".

Lengthy absence

Huth's injury means that he will miss both games in Hong Kong and all of the East-Midlander's pre-season preparations ahead of the new season.

Shakespeare said that the former Stoke City man had previously returned from the summer break but "got into some discomfort with his ankle."

"He's had an operation and thankfully it was successful," he continued.

Despite the German's unfortunate injury, Shakespeare has remained positive and hopes to welcome the defender back into the fold sooner rather than later. He said: "It's unfortunate for Robert but we thought it might be worse. We expect him to be out for about six to eight weeks."

The German celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace in 2016/17 | Photo: Getty/ Ian Walton

Rock-solid Robert

Since first initially making the move to the King Power Stadium on-loan in January 2015, Huth has become an influential member of the team. He has made 93 appearances for the club, appearing in the Premier League and Champions League.

Signed on a permanent deal in the 2015 summer transfer window, Huth was a key player as the Foxes lifted a shock league title with one of the best defences in English football.

Craig Shakespeare will have to look to recent signing Harry Maguire now though to fill the void left by Huth. Wes Morgan, Yohan Benalouane, Daniel Amartey and Vincente Iborra are all able to play at centre-back for the Foxes.