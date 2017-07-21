Leicester youngster Barnes commits future with a new four-year-deal

Youngster Harvey Barnes has signed a new contract with Leicester City / Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images/Leicester City FC

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes has signed a new deal, keeping him at the club for a further four years.

The 19-year-old midfielder has already gained some vital experience with the Foxes and was named in Craig Shakespeare's 24-man squad for the Asia Trophy in Hong Kong, and Barnes is expected to feature for the Foxes throughout pre-season as his development continues ahead of the new campaign.

Breakout season

The 19-year-old had a very successful 2016/17 campaign. Barnes, who is one of the brightest youth prospects at the club, made his Foxes debut in the 5-0 defeat away to Porto in the Champions League group stage.

In the January transfer window, Barnes joined League One outfit MK Dons to gain some vital experience at first team level. It certainly was a successful spell for Barnes at the Stadium MK as he made 21 appearances for the side, scoring six goals and being made the Dons young player of the season. His superb campaign has continued over the summer, most noticeably with the England Under-20s as Leicester City's development squad player of the year finished top scorer at the Toulon Tournament, guiding the Under-20s to victory in the process.

High expectations

Barnes, who starred for MK Dons during his loan spell, believes that it is crucial for him to make further improvements during the new four years.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Barnes said that he is "hoping to push on through each of these four years". He expressed his delight at signing a new deal, claiming that it is a "great achievement". Barnes described his experiences writhing the first team at Leicester City as being "nothing but positive."

Pure delight

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare described Barnes as a "really exciting young player", claiming that watching him develop his career within the first team has been a pleasure.

Speaking to LCFC TV, the City boss believes that the youngsters spell at MK Dons "speaks volumes both for his quality as a player and his maturity as a young man."