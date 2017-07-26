Luton Town 0-1 Leicester City: Wantaway Riyad Mahrez nets again in positive pre-season victory for Foxes

INCIDENTS: Pre-season friendly between Premier League side Leicester City and Luton Town of League Two. The match was played at Kenilworth Road.

Leicester City opened their domestic pre-season campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

The Foxes got the better of their League Two hosts with a Riyad Mahrez goal in the final few minutes of the game to earn their first victory ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Team News

Eldin Jakupovic was given his unofficial Leicester City debut following his move from Hull City last week. Defender Harry Maguire started his third successive game in pre-season following the switch from the KCOM Stadium. Nigerian speedster Ahmed Musa lined-up on the left-flank just in front of Foxes' youth prospect Callum Elder.

Whereas, the home side fielded a somewhat reserve looking XI for the game against the former Premier League champions. Manager Nathan Jones gave starts to academy graduates Tyreeq Bakinson, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda.

Quick out the blocks

The Foxes got off to the better start of the two sides. Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki crashed a powerful header off the crossbar before Vincente Iborra unleashed a thunderous drive just over from the edge of the area.

Defender Maguire also had his own chance from a header but his effort was tipped around the post by Hatters' stopper James Shea.

Okazaki had another chance to open the scoring for the East Midlanders mid-way through the first half. Danny Simpson teased into an excellent cross into the Luton box and an acrobatic effort from the striker just flew wide of the upright.

Opportunities to impress

Craig Shakespeare made three changes going into the second half as Daniel Amartey, Danny Drinkwater and Islam Slimani were introduced for Harry Maguire, Vincente Iborra and Leo Ulloa.

The hosts also made substitutions of their own - bringing on the likes of Jonathan Smith, Elliott Lee and Alan Sheehan.

Despite all the changes, the Foxes looked to be edging the game and were presented with a handful of glorious chances to get on the score-sheet. Wilfred N'didi and Islam Slimani were both put clear but were thwarted by Shea . Former Manchester United man Tom Lawrence also saw his shot comfortably smothered by the 'keeper.

Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs and Darnell Johnson were introduced to the game in the closing stages as Leicester searched for a winning goal. Drinkwater could have been the man to provide it but his drive from a narrow angle flew wide.

Late opener for the Foxes

Going into the last ten minutes of the game, the former Premier League champions earned the win after a tough evening. Slimani found Ahmed Musa in space beyond the Luton defence. The Nigerian then cut the ball to Riyad Mahrez and the former PFA Player of the Year slammed the ball home.

Shakespeare's men will now look ahead to Friday night's clash with Milton Keynes Dons as they continue to prepare for the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.