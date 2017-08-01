Burton Albion 2-1 Leicester City: Foxes fall to another defeat as Burton turn attention to new season in style

INCIDENTS: Friendly match between Burton Albion of the Championship and Premier League outfit Leicester City. the match was played at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton Albion earned a 2-1 victory against Leicester City in their final pre-season friendly at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins both found the net for the Brewers as their preparations for the 2017/18 Championship season concluded.

Team News

Foxes' boss Craig Shakespeare gave starts to two of his summer signings; Vincente Iborra and Eldin Jakupovic both taking to the field. Riyad Mahrez again started for the former Premier League champions.

Ex-Leicester winger Lloyd Dyer was named in the line-up against his former side alongside Lucas Akins and Hope Akpan in attack. After signing on-loan from fellow Championship side Leeds United last month, Luke Murphy was given another opportunity to impress Nigel Clough.

Record signing Liam Boyce was ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Early opener

The Brewers opened the scoring early in the game and looked good for their lead. An excellent cross from Lucas Akins was whipped into the box and Hope Akpan rose highest to power a header into the net.

The latter then had the chance to double the home side's lead. Latching onto an exquisite centre, the Englishman saw his shot well defended by Foxes' skipper Wes Morgan. Matty Palmer then had a header of his own fly just over the bar from a corner.

Leonardo Ulloa really should have equalised for the Foxes mid-way through the first-half but his header was straight into the arms of Stephen Bywater in the Brewers' net.

However, the home side did eventually stretch their lead. A Luke Murphy shot bobbled its way to Lucas Akins only a few yards out and the burly striker rolled the ball under the 'keeper with a clever finish.

After a tough opening period, the Foxes went into the break two goals behind.

Riyad Mahrez slumps to the floor after a difficult first period | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester go in search of a foothold

Craig Shakespeare's men started brightly in the second half as Harry Maguire and Ben Hamer replaced Morgan and Jakupovic. Andy King got hold of a good shot in the first few minutes but it was blocked by a Burton leg on its way to goal.

Another substitute, Demarai Gray, nearly proved key as the Foxes searched for a way back into the match. Winning a free on the left-flank, the youngster whipped a dangerous ball into the box. Leo Ulloa thundered a header towards the net but it was tipped over by the Burton stopper.

The Foxes then went close again as Ahmed Musa stooped low but his header was nudged wide by Bywater. King clipped the bar with a looping header from the resulting corner.

The East-Midlanders did not have to wait long though. Capitalising on lapse defending from the home side in their own penalty area, Harry Maguire slammed the ball into the net and halved the advantage.

Harry Maguire celebrates his goal for Leicester | Photo: Getty/ Tony Marshall

Tricky final stages for both sides

As the changes continued to flow for both sides, Burton had one of the best chances of the closing stages. A powerful Stephen Warnock shot, that looked to be flying into the top corner, was somehow heroically palmed away by Hamer.

Joe Sbarra then had the ball in the net but his clever effort was ruled out by the officials for offside. The Foxes did have chances of their own as Ben Chilwell and Gray shot only inches wide of the post.

Despite the pressure, the Brewers held out for an excellent victory ahead of their EFL Championship opener against Cardiff City at the weekend. Meanwhile, Leicester look ahead to their final pre-season fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday evening.