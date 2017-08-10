Leicester drawn to face Sheffield United in EFL Cup Second Round

Leicester City travel to Bramall Lane in the second round of the EFL Cup | Photo: Getty/ Pete Norton

Leicester City have been drawn to face Championship outfit Sheffield United away from home in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Foxes will travel to Bramall Lane in the week commencing the 21st of August to contest for a place in the third round of the competition.

Eye on silverware

The two teams come together in the League Cup for the first time. Craig Shakespeare's men will surely be keen to progress to the next round, with a chance of lifting silverware surely a priority this campaign without the distraction of the UEFA Champions League.

The Foxes have won the League Cup three times throughout their history, the last coming in 2000 under Martin O'Neill. They have also been runners up on two occasions. The East-Midlanders only lasted one round last season as due to their participation in Europe, they met Chelsea in round three.

Antonio Conte's men were 2-0 down to the Foxes before rallying and earning a 4-2 win after extra-time, Cesc Fabregas netted a brace.

Cesc Fabregas scores for Chelsea on Leicester's 4-2 defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup Third Round defeat last season | Photo: Getty/ Anthony Devlin

Elsewhere, the Blades have never lifted the trophy. The furthest they have reached is the semi-finals, the first coming in the 2002/03 season. Their most famous run was in the 2016/17 campaign as they eliminated the likes of Mansfield Town, West Ham United, Leyton Orient, MK Dons and Southampton, before going out to Tottenham Hotspur.

They dismissed of Walsall in the first round of the competition this year with a 3-2 victory to set up the tie with Leicester City.

Tough to call

The Foxes and the Blades have not met in a competitive manner since 2011. Andy King scored the winner for the East-Midlanders in a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

The overall record between the two is extremely close. They have met on 92 different occasions in all competitions and the Championship club just edge the record. The Blades boast 31 victories, with the Foxes just edging behind with 29. There have also been 33 draws between the two since the first meeting in 1900.

