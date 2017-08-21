Sheffield United vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Carabao Cup 2017

Team news is set to be released at 6:45pm BST and there will surely be lots to discuss following that. If you want to get involved and have a chat with us, make sure you follow all of our Twitter handles: @VAVEL and @Leicester_VAVEL.

The Foxes fell at the first hurdle in the League Cup last year so will be targeting progression tonight. Chelsea got the better of the-then Premier League champions with a 4-2 win in extra time. Meanwhile, the Blades reached the semi-finals, eventually being halted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The visitors will be keen to earn another victory this time around especially since the Blades have become experts in giant-killing in recent times. The likes of West Ham United and Southampton were both eliminated at their hands last season. They also started off the current campaign strongly with a 3-2 victory over Walsall.

Tuesday night's game will be only the second time that the two have come together in the League Cup. The East-Midlanders got the better of the Blades back in October 1969 with a 2-0 victory at Filbert Street. Leicester arrive with far more pedigree in the competition having reached the final on five occasions, lifting the trophy three times. Chris Wilder's men have never progressed beyond the semi-finals.

Fascinatingly, the two teams have not met competitively since 2011. The Foxes travelled then to Bramall Lane and snatched a 1-0 win courtesy of an Andy King strike.

Sheffield United will be without the services of striker Leon Clarke for the game following his red card against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon - a dismissal that the club will not be appealing according to Blades' boss Chris Wilder. George Baldock, Ched Evans, Caoloan Lavery, John Lundstram, Samir Carruthers and David Brooks are all set to feature for the home side.

Both sides come into the clash expecting to make numerous changes to the starting line-ups. Foxes' boss Craig Shakespeare is likely to be without the likes of Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, Kelechi Iheanacho, Robert Huth and Vincente Iborra, all because of injury. However, England striker Jamie Vardy has been passed fit despite limping off in the closing stages of the game on Saturday afternoon. Young centre-back Josh Knight and midfielder Nampalys Mendy could both be involved in the game, Shakespeare has told.

The former Premier League champions head to Sheffield tonight off the back of a very positive result in their first home game of the season - a 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion. Elsewhere, the Blades notched a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Barnsley.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the clash between Sheffield United and Leicester City in the second round of the EFL Cup. Kick-off from Bramall Lane is coming up at 7:45pm BST.