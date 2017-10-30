Stoke City vs Leicester City Preview: Can the Foxes make it three wins on the bounce?

Leicester head to Stoke in search of a second-consecutive away victory. Photo: Getty / Gareth Copley

Following an impressive 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, Claude Puel's Leicester City head to Stoke City in search of a third victory in as many league games.

First half strikes from Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray gave the Foxes a deserved two-goal cushion at half time, after some superb attacking football impressed the Foxes faithful.

Stoke won last week

In the second half, the visitors had the majority of possession but didn't put the Leicester defence under too much pressure, and the Foxes were able to hold out for a comfortable victory. It was a pleasing victory in which the Foxes climbed into 11th position in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.

Saturday's hosts head into the fixture on the back of a superb 1-0 victory away to an in-form Watford.

A superb first half goal from midfielder, Darren Fletcher, proved enough to give the Potters an unlikely victory, with only goal difference separatin them and the bottom three before kick-off. In the second half, Watford created a number of opportunities, with Richarlison and Andre Gray missing glorious opportunities. However, Stoke resisted the pressure and claimed a hard-fought three points.

Can the Foxes build momentum?

Following an impressive performance against Everton, new manager Claude Puel will head to the Bet365 Stadium taking charge of his first away game.

Victory in the early kick-off will move the Foxes into eighth position in the Premier League table and the display on Sunday will give the Foxes faithful further optimism that only a fourth away league victory of 2017 will be achieved.

Claude Puel introduced youngsters Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray into the starting line-up against Everton, and the pair certainly didn't disappoint. In fact, it'd be fair to say the performance on Sunday was City's best of the campaign so far, with the likes of Vicente Iborra, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy continuing to impress. More positivity occurred, as Leicester kept just s third clean sheet of the season, with the Everton front line struggling to find on opening throughout.

Inconsistent start for Stoke

Saturday's victory at Vicarage Road moved Mark Hughes' Stoke into 14th in the Premier League, collecting 11 points from the opening 10 games.

On home soil, the Potters have won twice, beating Arsenal and Southampton, 1-0 and 2-1 respectively. In September, the Potters produced an excellent display in a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United, a result that ended United's 100 per-cent record.

The Potters have lost on five occasions this season, most noticeably, a 7-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the summer additions of defenders Kurt Zouma, Bruno Martins-Indi and Kevin Wimmer, the Potters have one of the worst back-lines in the division, conceding 20.

The Potters have scored 11 times in the league this season, with strikers Peter Crouch and Mame Biram Diouf top scorers, with 3 goals each in all competitions.

Foxes unbeaten against Stoke in 2016/17.

Both Leicester City and Stoke City met on two occasions last season, with the Potters failing to pick up all three points on either occasion.

In December, a last gasp header from midfielder, Daniel Amartey, guided the 10-man Leicester to a precious away point at the Bet365 Stadium, with the final score ending 2-2.

The Foxes had striker Jamie Vardy sent off ion an eventful first half, as goals from Bojan and Joe Allen gave the hosts a 2-0 lead. In the second-half, a header from Leo Ulloa pulled one back for the champions. before Amartey struck late on to rescue a point for Claudio Ranieri's strugglers.

At the King Power Stadium, Craig Shakepeare's Leicester City continued their pursuit of an unlikely top-half finish, with a convincing 2-0 victory. Impressive strikes from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy guided the Foxes to a victory that made Premier League survival look almost a certainty.

Team News

Leicester City will remain without long term absentees, Robert Huth and Matty James. The Foxes will remain without Adrien Silva until January.

City boss, Claude Puel has also confirmed that Ben Chilwell has a knee problem, and will be assessed in training ahead of the game.

The hosts will be without defender Bruno Martins-Indi (hamstring) and midfielder Stephen Ireland (broken leg).

Peter Crouch (back) and Geoff Cameron (concussion) are both doubtful ahead of the game this Saturday.

Predicted Line-Ups

Stoke City: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese, Choupo-Moting

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs; Gray, Ndidi, Iborra, Albrighton; Mahrez; Vardy