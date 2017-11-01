Top Five: Leicester City starlets most likely to go out on loan

Under-23 captain Hamza Choudhury has loan experience at League One and Championship level | Photo: Getty / Plumb Images.

Several youngsters, currently learning their trade with Leicester City, will be looking to get into the thoughts of Claude Puel by seeking moves into the EFL in January.

Here, we take a look at the five young Foxes most likely to earn their loan moves in a couple of months' time:

George Thomas

Thomas, formerly of Coventry City, impressed City staff enough to earn a contract and sign for Leicester on a three-year deal in the summer.

The forward, who is also a regular for Wales under-21s, already has experience of men's football and will be desperate to prove himself in the EFL once again. Thomas has been very impressive in his Premier League 2 displays for Leicester City so far this term and will be desperate to catch the eye of Claude Puel.

Hamza Choudhury

Local boy Choudhury has built a reputation as a tough-tackling midfielder who loves to break up play. The young starlet, eligible to play for England, Bangladesh and Grenada at international level, has enjoyed successful loan spells in League One and the Championship with Burton Albion.

Rangers and Hearts were linked with loan moves for Choudhury in July, and Leicester have shown that they are not averse to sending players on loan to Scotland for experience. Former Foxes striker Harry Panayiotou, now at Barrow AFC, spent time on loan at Raith Rovers before departing the King Power Stadium.

The top tier of Scottish football would provide Choudhury's toughest challenge yet, both on and off the pitch. Living away from home from long periods of time, and adapting to new surroundings, are all part of life as a professional footballer.

Sam Hughes

Former Chester captain Sam Hughes signed for Leicester in a reported £125,000 deal back in June. Like Thomas and Choudhury, Hughes has tasted senior football and will be seeking to prove himself at a higher level of the men's game.

Hughes' record as Chester's youngest ever captain, aged 19 when he got the armband, will impress potential suitors. No matter his age, having a leader with experience of the senior game will be a huge benefit to any side.

Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is the fourth player in this list to have experienced men's football. The former Newcastle Town, Nantwich Town and Stafford Rangers striker impressed after a short trial at King Power Stadium. Gordon is still only 22, and having played in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, will be looking to test himself at National League level, or even higher.

There is understanding that Walsall and Cardiff City were interesting in acquiring Gordon's services in the summer, however both loan moves failed to materialise.

Daniel Iversen

Iversen, a Danish under-20 international goalkeeper, signed for Leicester back in January. The Dane was promised a loan move this summer but, like Josh Gordon, a temporary move could not be secured.

The goalkeeper is likened to Kasper Schmeichel, not only for his nationality and blonde hair, but also for his style. He is an impressive shot-stopper who looks to distribute the ball quickly.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order in Leicester's under-23 squad. Young goalkeeper Max Bramley and the more experienced Eldin Jakupović, signed from Hull City this summer, have both been starting ahead of Iversen in recent weeks.

Unlike the other players on this list, Iversen is yet to experience senior football. Hopefully, all of the players on this list will be able to put their abilities to the test at loan clubs this summer.