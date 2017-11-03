Stoke City vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Team news from the Bet365 Stadium will be revealed at 11:30am GMT and there will surely be lots of headlines coming out of that. If you want to get involved and have a chat with us, make sure you follow all of our Twitter handles: @VAVEL and @Leicester_VAVEL.

So, with the Potters sitting in 14th in the Premier League table, and the Foxes only one point ahead of them in 11th, a win for either side could go a long way in securing a successful season and a position in the top-half. After under-whelming starts to the 2017/18 campaign, three points really could give each team's campaign a new lease of life.

The last clash between the two however finished in far more comfortable circumstances. The East-Midlanders cantered to a straight-forward 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring before Wilfred N'Didi added another with a brilliant shot from range.

The two teams can also not be separated on their clashes throughout time. Each side have claimed victory on 33 different occasions with another 33 of those ending in stalemates. With both sides looking to climb the Premier League table, it is fair to say then that both will be targeting the three points.

The Foxes should head to Stoke in a confident mood having not lost away against their hosts in the league in over ten years. Fascinatingly, the last two clashes at the Bet365 Stadium have ended 2-2. On both occasions, Leicester City have come from two goals down to recover a point.

Each side unfortunately come into the clash with numerous injury problems to contend with. Stoke could be without captain Ryan Shawcross after Hughes revealed that the skipper "hasn't trained much". Geoff Cameron is out with concussion. Meanwhile, Leicester defender Ben Chilwell will go through a late fitness test to determine if he is available. Long-term absentees Matty James and Robert Huth remain out.

Elsewhere, it has been a relatively more relaxed period for the Potters. Coming off the back of two consecutive defeats in league action, Mark Hughes' men earned an excellent three points last weekend as they beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road with Darren Fletcher netting the winning strike.

It is fair to say, it has been an extremely busy few weeks for the Foxes as they prepare for the clash at the Bet365 Stadium. First, they sacked former manager Craig Shakespeare, reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, hired ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel , overcame Everton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium last time out and tied down Demarai Gray to a new four-year contract.



Good afternoon everybody and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the clash between Stoke City and Leicester City in the Premier League. Kick-off from the Bet365 Stadium is coming up very quickly at 12:30pm GMT.