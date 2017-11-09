Leicester striker makes international debut

Admiral Muskwe in action for Leicester City under-23s against Arsenal. | Photo: Getty Images / Plumb Images.

Muskwe, who plays for Leicester City under-23s, made an 81st minute substitute appearance for Zimbabwe as they lost 1-0 to Lesotho on Wednesday.

The youngster is in fine form following three goals in his last two games for Leicester, including both goals in a 2-0 victory over Swansea.

The prolific striker wasn't the only English-based player to make his debut for Zimbabwe in this game, as Nottingham Forest midfielder Tendayi Darikwa and Leyton Orient's Macauley Bonne both started the game.

Having previously played for England at under-16 and under-17 level, found himself out of the international picture with England and accepted a senior call-up from Zimbabwe for two friendly games this month.

Muskwe was crowed Leicester City Academy Player of the Year in 2015-16. | Photo: Getty Images / Plumb Images.

Zimbabwe will take on Namibia on Saturday 11 November, with Muskwe hoping to make his full debut. The highly-rated teenager will be looking to get into the thoughts of the Zimbabwe coaching staff for next year's African Cup of Nations qualifiers.