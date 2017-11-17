Claude Puel hails return of Foxes' internationals ahead of Manchester City clash

Claude Puel can welcome back his international players injury-free | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed his delight at the Foxes' international contingent returning to the King Power Stadium unscathed.

There were in total 12 players who departed the East-Midlands temporarily over the past fortnight. Fortunes were mixed as each player took part in a variety of fixtures for the likes of England, Algeria, Nigeria, amongst others.

Everyone though returned to Leicester free from injury and manager Claude Puel revealed he was delighted to have that luxury ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash with Manchester City.

'No new injuries'

Talking ahead of the clash with Pep Guardiola's men, the Frenchman said: “We have no new injuries, which is a good thing.”

“There are also other players like the international players who may have some tiredness, which is normal," Puel continued.

The former Southampton manager then will be delighted that key men such as Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, who both started England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil, will be well in contention to line-up against table-topping Manchester City.

'We have good attention'

Puel also expressed his happiness at being able to welcome back a couple of absentees back into the match-day squad against the league-leaders. Vincente Iborra, who has started both games under the new Foxes boss, picked up a knock in the last clash against Stoke City had to be withdrawn after netting his first Leicester goal.

Ben Chilwell was missing against the Potters due to injury but has, like Iborra, recovered in time to face Manchester City.

Puel said: “We have good attention, good focus on this game and they had good results for their national team. [Vicente] Iborra is available. Ben Chilwell also; it was a little injury for the last game."

He did inform that the likes of Matty James and Robert Huth were not yet available due to respective injuries but was hoping they could be called upon "at the end of November or the beginning of December.”