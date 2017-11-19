Puel frustrated with Foxes defeat

Claude Puel frustrated with defeat against Manchester City. Photo: Getty images / Plumb Images.

Leicester City lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City at the weekend, and manager Claude Puel was frustrated despite his side's positive start.

Speaking to the media after the game, Leicester manager Claude Puel said: “My first feeling is of frustration because we started the game very well with good organisation. It was a fantastic first move between [Vicente] Iborra and Jamie Vardy. I think it should have been a red card. All this can change the game. It was the first incident against us."

Too much space conceded

The Leicester manager feels his side got the right tactical approach against Guardiola's unbeaten side, but was frustrated that his side started to concede too much space towards the end of the first half.

“The first 30 minutes was interesting with a good level, good organisation and good use of the ball with good opportunities on the attack and counter attack," said Puel.

"The last 15 minutes before half time," he continued, "were more difficult because there was too much space between our lines and the first goal was hard to accept because it came just before half time.

“We came back with good intention in the second half and we could have scored, but we hit the post and then on the counter attack we conceded the second goal. It was a good goal but also difficult to accept.

“We know this team, they are a fantastic team and for me the best in Europe at the moment. Once we conceded it was difficult to get back into the game."

Puel is not a manager to give the media a headline. He is a football man who would rather talk tactics, and used his post-match conference to discuss a new-found role for Marc Albrighton.

“I think it was interesting. The first 30 minutes the system with Marc [Albrighton] in midfield allowed a good organisation and there was some good football and we looked solid, and there was quality because Marc had all the quality in this position because he has good technique. He has good effort and can run a lot."