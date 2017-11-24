West Ham United vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

West Ham find themselves stuck in the relegation zone, 18th to be exact. Given they're a point but five behind on goal difference compared to 17th placed West Brom, it'd take a home win tonight to pull the Hammers out of safety for the time being.

A win today for Leicester would move them into the top half, with a convincing victory having the potential to send them spiralling into the lofty heights of ninth place. The Foxes currently sit 12th, a point this evening would take them up by one.

There will have been no shame in defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side considering their form, but Puel will be expecting an instant response from his side for the clash in Stratford.

However, he faced the tough task of keeping out Manchester City last Saturday and like every team so far bar one this season failed to do so, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne giving them the win.

Puel was brought in having been somewhat unfairly dismissed by Southampton in the Summer, and looked to have made an instant impact with a win and a draw in his opening two matches.

Craig Shakespeare’s heroics from last season seemed to wear off very quickly for The Foxes, as one win in their opening eight left them in serious trouble and forced Shakespeare out the door.

Leicester City were following a very similar path to that of The Hammers, but will look to continue their revitalisation process under new manager Claude Puel.

They failed to really test Marco Silva’s side with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison giving Watford a comfortable 2-0 victory, the away fans made their feelings known about the players and board throughout the clash and Moyes will look to turn that disorder tonight.

Their poor form inevitably cost Slaven Bilić his role as manager with the club deciding to bring in Moyes until the end of the season much to the dismay of some fans, and the size of the job facing the Scotsman was realised in his first match away at Vicarage Road.

There was some raised hopes in Hammers fans during the summer with some big names coming into the side, but it proved to be another false dawn as two wins in their opening 11 league matches left them wallowing in the bottom three.

West Ham’s season has been spiralling further and further out of control as time has gone on, but Moyes will be looking to steady the ship in his first game at the London Stadium.

It's a clash of 11 vs 11 this evening, but the touchline battle will certainly be an intriguing one. Neither West Ham or Leicester fans were completely overwhelmed by the recent appointments of David Moyes and Claude Puel to their respective managerial posts, they'll both be looking to impress tonight to get their fans on side.

Good evening to one and all, welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of this Friday night Premier League fixture between West Ham United and Leicester City. Kick-off at the London Stadium is set for 20:00 BST, so stick with us until then and beyond as we build up to the game and get the all important team news. We're Oliver Emmerson, Danial Kennedy and Daniel Orme and we'll ensure you don't miss a thing as this Premier League weekend gets underway.