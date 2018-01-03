Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town: Player ratings as Foxes breeze past Terriers

Leicester started 2018 with a win. | Photo: Getty/ Clive Mason

Leicester City began 2018 in the right way with a convincing 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town thanks to a very strong second-half performance.

The Foxes were poor in the first period and went in at half-time with the score at 0-0 but goals from Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton after the restart secured all three points for the hosts.

We looked at which players stood out as Claude Puel's side ended their run of four games without a win.

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10: The Leicester stopper was rarely troubled in a match where their opponents didn't see much of the ball in the final third. A very quiet afternoon for the Danish keeper which saw him pick up one of the easiest clean sheets of his top flight career.

Daniel Amartey - 6/10: Slotted in for the injured Danny Simpson very well and looked comfortable in a position that is almost alien to him. The 23-year-old still has lots of developing to do at right-back but is a good replacement in the short-term.

Wes Morgan - 5/10: Committed a stupid foul on Steve Mounie and was forced off with the injury he picked up as a result of it. The Jamaican international was correctly booked as he went through the back of the Huddersfield striker.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: Another quiet afternoon for the Foxes' summer signing who dealt with everything thrown his way. He could've been sent off in the 19th minute as he nudged Danny Williams, who was bearing down on goal but it would have been very soft.

Christian Fuchs - 6/10: One of Fuchs' better performances this term with no mistakes or hiccups. It might keep the Austrian in contention for the starting berth at left-back ahead of Ben Chilwell, who was out through illness.

Midfield

Riyad Mahrez - 9/10: Another vintage Man of the Match display from the Algerian, which many would argue is as a result of the transfer window opening. The reported Chelsea target scored a sublime volley in the 53rd minute from a looping Albrighton cross before laying on a perfectly-weighted assist his countryman, Islam Slimani.

Matty James - 6/10: Returning to the starting XI after an injury lay-off, the former Manchester United midfielder didn't look out of place. Maybe lacking a yard of pace that will come with more game time but made a number of good passes and showed confidence with the ball at his feet.

Wilfred Ndidi - 7/10: An all-action display that Leicester fans have become accustomed to with the energetic Nigerian central midfielder. He was unlucky not to score as he powered a bullet header onto Jonas Lössl's crossbar in the last 10 minutes. Another top drawer showing from Ndidi.

Marc Albrighton - 7/10: Failed to make an impact in the first-half but was heavily involved in the second-half. The Englishman assisted the first goal with a fantastic cross before adding the third goal in injury time, latching onto Demarai Gray's deflected low ball across the six-yard box.

Attack

Shinji Okazaki - 6/10: Unsurprisingly worked hard for the duration of the match but failed to retain possession with several strayed passes. Japan's all-time leading scorer could have a couple of goals against a tired Huddersfield backline but didn't take his chances.

Islam Slimani - 8/10: Repaid Puel's faith to start him for the New Year's Day clash with a well-taken goal. With a lack of service, the Algerian striker was isolated in the opening 45 minutes but took his opportunity when it came as Mahrez slipped him through on goal. The former Sporting frontman coolly chipped the ball over the onrushing Lössl.

Substitutes

Aleksander Dragovic - 6/10: Replaced the injured Morgan in the 28th minute and had a very assured performance alongside Maguire.

Demarai Gray - 6/10: Came on for Mahrez with just under 15 minutes to go and assisted the third goal with a cross that took a nick on its way through to Albrighton.

Adrien Silva - N/A: Made a very promising cameo in the 86th minute and received a standing ovation when he replaced James for his first appearance for the Foxes.