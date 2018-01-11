Claude Puel suggests Leicester City can cause Chelsea 'problems' ahead of Stamford Bridge clash

Claude Puel wants to see a competitive Leicester City side this weekend | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has said that his side can cause Chelsea ‘problems’ as the Foxes prepare to do battle with the reigning Premier League champions this weekend.

The Foxes travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon and face a tough task at a ground that they have not won at since 2000. The Frenchman though has insisted that the East-Midlanders can be more than competitive but is expecting a tough clash.

'We can cause them problems'

Talking ahead of the game, Puel said: “We know Chelsea are the champions. They play at home. They have a lot of solutions to play with a number of players with great quality.”

“We can cause them problems. We have great players also and quality in the squad and a great attitude all the time in training sessions on the pitch.”

“We will see in this game. Of course, we will play with ambition against Chelsea.”

'We have always had good situations'

The Foxes travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of only one win in seven. However, Puel has pointed to Leicester’s highly-competitive clashes against the Premier League big boys as a key reason as to why the Foxes could collect three points this weekend.

He said: “I think in our games against the great teams, we have always had good situations and good possibilities like against Manchester United and Tottenham.”

“Against Liverpool we were leading until the 68th minute and we lost the game. The ambition is not just for us to score but to continue to play after scoring and to always keep good ambition in our play.”

The 56-year-old also suggested that he wanted to see the Foxes impose themselves on Antonio Conte’s champions and not just allow Chelsea to control the game.

Puel said: “I think it is important to continue to play with a good ambition and with a good play on the floor. I think it will be a good challenge to try and get a good result. Before the result, it is important to play, always.”