Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town: Player ratings as Foxes comfortably secure FA Cup Fourth Round place

Leicester City edged past Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City secured their place in FA Cup Fourth Round on Tuesday night as they overcame Fleetwood Town 2-0 in the replay at the King Power Stadium.

It was a historic night in the East-Midlands as VAR was used for the first time in English football as Kelechi Iheanacho bagged in the second-half. In all, it was a comfortable night for Claude Puel's men in what could have been a tricky affair. They will now play Peterborough United in the next round at London Road next week.

However, how did the Foxes' rate this time around and could any of the players have forced their way into Puel's first-team thinking?

Defence

Eldin Jakupović - 6/10: The Swiss stopper was not tested all too much throughout the match. However, he did perform well when Conor McAlney tried his luck from effort on a couple of occasions.

Daniel Amartey - 6/10: The versatile full-back found it tough throughout the first-half as Fleetwood started at pace. He soon settled though and stifled most attacks from the visitors in the second period.

Aleksander Dragović - 7/10: An extremely steady performer at the heart of the Leicester City defence. The on-loan Bayer Leverkusen defender patrolled the back-line well. His passing ability also caught the eye on the night and he looks to be growing in confidence.

Yohan Benalouane - 6/10: Sometimes a tempestuous figure at Leicester City, the Tunisian centre-back showed the fiery side of his game yet again with a scything on Jordy Hiwula in the first-half. He looked settled though in defence and is a good back-up option.

Christian Fuchs - 7/10: A somewhat quiet night from the Austrian, but not necessarily a bad thing. He did not look troubled against his League One opponents and got forward well from full-back.

Embed from Getty Images

Midfield

Demarai Gray - 6/10: Despite looking threatening in the opening stages of the game, the nippy winger faded as the tie progressed. Could feel a little unfortunate at seeing the linesman rule out his cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's disallowed goal. He worked hard but was not able to have much of an impact on the game.

Adrien Silva - 7/10: Making only his first home start, the Portuguese midfielder looked to be growing into English football. The midfielder displayed good intelligence and had an excellent eye for a pass during the match. Will need more time to acclimatise to English football but he looks promising so far.

Vicente Iborra - 7/10: Much like his midfield partner, Iborra was impressive in the Foxes' midfield. The Spaniard displayed a promising touch and an excellent appreciation of the game. Was turned on a few occasions by the pace of Fleetwood's attack but besides from that, very good.

Riyad Mahrez - 8/10: Named captain for the evening, the Algerian wideman performed excellently against Fleetwood. Made numerous jinking runs through the midfield and his assist for Iheanacho's second goal was very good. He is right on form at the moment.

Embed from Getty Images

Attack

Islam Slimani - 5/10: For a near-£30m striker, more is expected, especially against a League One outfit. The Algerian target man as disappointing for most of the evening and was substituted for Marc Albrighton just after half-time. To be fair, he was starved of service for most of the evening but still managed to notch an assist.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 8/10: The scorer of the historic goal, Iheanacho started slowly against Fleetwood but grew into the game. His first goal was well-taken, with the second being a smart chipped finish. He seemed to grow in confidence and was quite a threat to the Fleetwood goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutes

Marc Albrighton - 6/10: The English winger came on for Islam Slimani and worked extremely hard but most things just did not come off for him.

Shinji Okazaki - N/A: Was introduced for Iheanacho but really did not have enough time to have an impact.

Jamie Vardy - N/A: The former Fleetwood striker was afforded an emotional cameo against his ex-employers by Claude Puel but like Okazaki was really not able to get involved too much with only ten minutes to go.