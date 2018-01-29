Leicester City to face Sheffield United in FA Cup Fifth Round

Islam Slimani bagged a brace against Sheffield United earlier in the season | Photo: Getty/ Kurt Fairhurst

Leicester City have been drawn to face Sheffield United at home in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

Claude Puel's men were drawn to face the Championship outfit at the King Power Stadium. The ties are set to be played on the weekend commencing the 17th of February.

Second clash this season

The Foxes reached the last-16 of the competition following their 5-1 victory over Peterborough United at London Road on Saturday afternoon with Fousseni Diabate starring on his debut with two goals. The Blades meanwhile managed to edge past Preston North End at Bramall Lane with Billy Sharp notching the only goal from the penalty spot.

It will be the second time that the two teams have been matched-up in domestic cup competitions during the current campaign. They last clashed in the EFL Cup back in August, with Craig Shakespeare taking charge of the team.

The Foxes won 4-1 that day at Bramall Lane. Islam Slimani bagged a brace after Demarai Gray opened the scoring. Caolan Lavery pulled a goal back for Chris Wilder's men before Ahmed Musa rounded off the scoring as Leicester soared through to the Third Round.

FA Cup pedigree

Following their progression past Peterborough at the weekend, the Foxes reached the Fifth Round of the FA Cup for the second consecutive season. They were however knocked out by then third-tier Millwall. The Foxes have never won the competition but have reached the final on four occasions.

The Blades have not managed to reach this stage of the competition since the 2013/14 season as they earned a semi-final berth. They were however eliminated by Hull City, who managed to earn a 5-3 win at Wembley Stadium. The Blades boast a great record in the competition having lifted the trophy four times.