Leicester City announce plans for new training facility

Leicester City have purchased a site for a brand-new 'world-class' training facility in Leicestershire, the club have announced.

Releasing a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Foxes revealed that they had acquired ground for a new site with a consultation period concerning the new training ground set to get underway in Spring 2018.

Reports in the Leicester Mercury have suggested that the deal to acquire and develop the land, previously known as Park Hill Golf Club, could potentially be worth up to £80million.

The new training facility is expected to house the Leicester City first-team, youth ranks and academy set-up.

'Enhance the region's sporting status'

The statement, released on the Foxes' official website read: "Building on the successes of recent seasons – which have seen the Foxes bring Premier League football, the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League to Leicester – the Club will continue to enhance the region’s sporting status through the development of a site in Charnwood.

"A programme of public consultation has been scheduled for Spring 2018, giving local residents, businesses, communities and Foxes fans the opportunity to discuss the proposals for the new site – previously occupied by Park Hill Golf Club. Details of these consultations will be advertised in the coming weeks.

"Future plans for the site of the Club’s current training facility at Belvoir Drive in Leicester are under consideration and will be decided upon in due course."

Considerable investment

The acquisition and development of the new training facility represents another huge investment from the Foxes' owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The Thai billionaire has continued to pump money into the club and has developed their current training base dramatically since arriving in the East Midlands.

Vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha expressed his delight at the purchase of the Foxes new facility.

He said: "The new training ground is a truly exciting phase of our development and a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to demonstrate both our ambition, and that of the city, on such a large scale.

"We want to invest in the best possible training facilities to develop and attract the world’s elite sporting talent to Leicester and to give them a competitive edge in a game that is constantly evolving.

“It is crucial to us that the benefits brought about by the new development make the facility a source of pride for the Leicestershire community – known for so many years for its rich tradition in sporting development.”