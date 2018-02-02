Leicester City vs Swansea City preview: Foxes aiming to put Riyad Mahrez drama behind them

Leicester City host Swansea City at the King Power Stadium this weekend | Photo: Getty/ Athena Pictures

Leicester City will be aiming to look past the drama surrounding Riyad Mahrez as they host Swansea City at the weekend.

Claude Puel's men will host the Swans, who themselves have enjoyed a dramatic recovery in recent weeks under new boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Survival still the aim for the Swans

Despite still languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, Swansea are in fine form since the arrival of their new manager. They have gone six games without a defeat in all competitions with victories over Liverpool and Arsenal coming recently.

The green shoots of recovery are evident after they managed to dispatch of the Gunners with an emphatic 3-1 win last time out.

Leicester boss Claude Puel can relate to having an impact on a struggling club. The Frenchman's influence at Leicester City has been clear to see. However, the distraction of Riyad Mahrez's attempted transfer from the club clearly distracted on the team as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Despite the loss, the East-Midlanders are still in relatively good form having only lost one out of their last seven in all competitions. They have also managed to keep a clean sheet in five of those seven clashes.

King Power form to rule?

The Swans clearly have a tough task against a Leicester City side currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table. Their ask is made all the more difficult knowing the game is set to be played at the King Power Stadium.

The Welsh outfit have not won on Leicester soil since 1950, a statistic that will surely not give fans reason to be optimistic. A lot of the recent form could potentially suggest a Foxes' victory in fact. Puel's men have the better record between the two having won 19, drawn eight and lost 11 of the all-time clashes.

An aspect that has assisted the Foxes in recent ties against the Swans is their ability to find the back of the net. The former Premier League champions have scored 13 goals within their last six games against Swansea.

They have also managed to earn maximum points in each of their last two games at home as they overcame Huddersfield Town and Watford. In that time, they scored five goals and did not concede any.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

There have been numerous exits from the King Power Stadium throughout the January transfer window. The likes of Andy King, Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa and Leonardo Ulloa all exited the club on loan so will not appear for the Foxes again this season.

Riyad Mahrez did stay at the club despite a failed move to Manchester City on deadline day. He will reportedly not be available for selection against Swansea and will be replaced by Demarai Gray. That should worry Leicester fans however, as the Foxes have not won a game without the Algerian superstar since a 2-1 victory over Norwich City in October 2015.

The only injury worry that should concern Claude Puel is the absence of Wes Morgan who will be ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Carvalhal meanwhile has an almost perfect bill of health with Renato Sanches the only man to be ruled out. Roque Mesa and Ollie McBurnie have joined Sevilla and Barnsley on-loan respectively so they will be ruled out.

New signing Andy King meanwhile will not be eligible against his parent club after he joined the Swans temporarily on deadline day.

Defender Alfie Mawson will surely be one of the first names on the teamsheet after scoring in each of his last two games against the Foxes.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City - Schmeichel; Simpson, Dragović, Maguire, Fuchs; Gray, Iborra, N'didi, Albrighton; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Swansea City - Fabianski; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Dyer, Fer, Ki; Clucas, J. Ayew.