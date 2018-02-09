Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes do battle with Citizens amidst Mahrez transfer furore

Riyad Mahrez was heavily linked to Manchester City during January | Photo: Getty/ Mark Leech

Leicester City were underwhelming in their 1-1 draw with Swansea City last week but now face an even bigger challenge in Manchester City.

The game is made even more tantalising with the attention surround Riyad Mahrez and his collapsed move to the Etihad Stadium during the January transfer window.

The Foxes sit eighth in the Premier League but have been in relatively poor form of late, winning only one of their last six league games and there doesn't seem to be much chance of that improving at the Etihad with the Citizens being undefeated at home this season.

Head to Head

If history tells us anything, it is that there will be goals in this game. There has been only one goalless draw in the last 18 encounters, going all the way back to 1996.

Recent encounters between the sides show this to be an evenly contested fixture, with Manchester City picking up three wins in the last six, while Leicester have two wins, the other meeting being a draw.

It was Pep Guardiola's men who edged the reverse fixture this season at the King Power Stadium. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring before Kevin De Bruyne blasted home an excellent second goal from range.

Foxes fans however will look to a memorable 3-1 victory at Eastlands on their route to the Premier League crown in 2016. Robert Huth scored a brace that day, with Riyad Mahrez also getting in on the act with a fine solo effort. The East-Midlanders though have not earned victory in an away game in the Premier League against the top-six sides since that day and their task is not set to get any easier this weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Leicester have confirmed on Friday afternoon that transfer misfit Riyad Mahrez will be available for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, despite previously not appearing for training. Whilst the Algerian star has travelled with the rest of the squad, it is unlikely that he will feature.

The visitors will also be without captain Wes Morgan as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Forward Shinji Okazaki has also been ruled out with a knock picked up in training.

Manchester City have been handed a fitness boost with John Stones and Phil Foden both now available for selection again following injury lay-offs. Spanish midfielder David Silva could also return from his time out for the visit of the Foxes at the weekend.

However, long term absentees, Benjamin Mendy, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus will not be available for selection for Guardiola.

Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Delph; Fernandinho, D. Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, B. Silva.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Dragovic, Fuchs; Albrighton, Silva, N'didi, Gray, Vardy, Iheanacho.