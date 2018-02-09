Manchester City vs Leicester City Live Result and EPL Scores 2018

The Foxes will be boosted by Mahrez's decision to travel to the Etihad Stadium with the remainder of the squad, but the Algerian is unlikely to appear in the team. Skipper Wes Morgan is also ruled out with a hamstring injury. Shinji Okazaki has been consigned to the sidelines with a knee injury picked up in training.

The visitors will draw confidence from their trip to the Etihad almost two years ago. On their way to the Premier League crown, the Foxes performed magnificently and secured a 3-1 victory, with Robert Huth netting a brace and Mahrez getting in on the act with a wonderful solo effort of his own.

The two sides have already met twice this season with 2-0 reverse at the King Power being the first of Puel reign, but the Foxes have been one of the few sides to test City when they clashed in the Carabao Cup. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the visitors in the first period but an extra-time penalty from Jamie Vardy took it the distance, the clash eventually went to a penalty shootout but misses from Vardy and Riyad Mahrez sent City into the last four.

He will have hoped to regain some form following the defeat to Everton with the visit of the struggling Swansea City last weekend. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring early on but Federico Fernández’s vital goal continued the Swans’ revitalisation with a 1-1 draw at the King Power.

Meanwhile, Puel has certainly proven a masterstroke for Leicester City, but the Frenchman will need to pull out the best work if they are return to winning form. The Foxes have proven excellent since the arrival of the former Southampton man rising as high as eighth, but have spluttered in the last few weeks

Long term absentee Benjamin Mendy remains out for the hosts however, alongside forward Gabriel Jesus. Leroy Sané is expected to be out for at least another month with an ankle injury. Phil Foden and Fabian Delph are both not ready to appear for the Premier League leaders. However, defender John Stones and David Silva could be ready to make their returns against Leicester.

The Champions League clash with FC Basel will follow the visit of Claude Puel’s side, with the FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic and the Carabao Cup Final against Arsenal following that, but focus will begin with the visit of the Foxes.

Danilo opened the scoring in some spectacular style, but were pegged by late on by Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson’s equaliser. Following the Turf Moor stalemate, Pep Guardiola opted to give his team three days off in a hope to rejuvenate his side ahead of a crucial run of games.

In what is surely going to be an intriguing affair up in Manchester considering the transfer furore surrounding Leicester wide-man, Riyad Mahrez, the Citizens head into the game in red-hot form despite only managing to battle to a 1-1 draw with Burnley last time out.

