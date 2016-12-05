Liverpool handed plum-looking home tie to either Newport County or Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup opener

Jurgen Klopp will be happy with the draw (photo: Getty Images /. Catherini Ivill)

Liverpool will face either Newport County or Plymouth Argyle in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, following the draw being conducted on Monday evening.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will be heavy favourites whichever team they play in the tie, which will be contested at Anfield in the first week of January, as they enter the competition for another year.

One minnow set for financial windfall

The two League Two sides contested their Second Round tie in Plymouth on Saturday, drawing 0-0. The winner of the return leg in Wales will come through to play the Reds, and earn a huge financial windfall from the journey.

Despite struggling on Saturday, you would expect Plymouth – third in their league – to defeat rock-bottom County, who have taken just 17 points from their first 18 games. Argyle haven’t played Liverpool outside the Second Divison, whilst Newport County have never played the Merseyside club in any form of competition.

Reds bidding for cup success

The seven-time-winners are hoping to land their first FA Cup trophy since 2006, when Rafa Benitez’s side defeated West Ham United on penalties in a game that has become known ‘the Gerrard final’. Ironically enough, it was former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard who pulled Plymouth/Newport out of the bowl as the draw was conducted.

Liverpool are also seeking their first trophy under Klopp. Despite reaching the Capital One Cup and Europa League finals last season, losing both, they didn’t enjoy much success in the FA Cup, losing to West Ham in a fourth round replay. Perhaps, with no European football on offer this season, Klopp will be able to field stronger sides in the competition, having experimented with various youngsters last term.

Cup success under the German in his first full season on L4 would be welcomed, if not prioritised, and the Reds are already making headway in that aspect, having progressed to the League Cup semi-finals by beating Leeds United last week.