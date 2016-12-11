Goalkeepers the talking point as points are split at Anfield

Refresh content

That's it, all over at Anfield as Liverpool are held by West Ham. I've been Oliver Emmerson, and until next time - goodbye!

Full-time: Liverpool 2-2 West Ham

90: Three added minutes.

87: Much better from Karius, who is out decisively to punch the ball away just as a dangerous ball in ends up extremely close to Andy Carroll.

83: Liverpool up the other end as Lallana flicks one back to Clyne, who takes his turn to fire over the bar.

82: Payet lines one up from range but balloons it over. West Ham dropping deeper as they look to secure a point.

76: Mane into the book for getting a little too close to Cresswell from a Liverpool corner. Hands in the face and what not.

70: Oooooh! Henderson with a peach of an effort from 30 yards out, sailing right into the top corner, only for Randolph to throw an arm at it to tip the ball over. What a save!

68: Chance! Lallana into the area, cuts a lovely ball back for Wijnaldum who spins Obiang but is then quickly closed down.

66: Henderson, known nowadays for keeping it tidy, attempts a little dinked ball to Origi and gets it horribly wrong.

62: Wijnaldum attempting to put Liverpool ahead as he cuts in from the left, he had options but opts to shoot and curls wide. Andy Carroll on for West Ham, Ayew off.

53: Firmino takes one for the team and is carded after giving the ball away to Noble in a dangerous area. Ayew heads wide from the following free-kick.

50: More good work from Mane on the edge of the area, he's fouled but advantage is played as Wijnaldum picks up the ball and shoots just wide.

47: Another goalkeeping mistake and this time it's from Randolph. Mane's cross isn't fully cleared by the 'keeper, and Divock Origi's on hand to score his fourth goal in as many games from five yards out.

GOAL! Liverpool level!

45: Back underway, Lovren apparently off with a hamstring problem.

Half-time change for Liverpool, Lovren off for Klavan.

Into the break and after scoring early, Liverpool have really taken their foot off the gas. None of the back three have covered themselves in glory, especially Matip for the second goal. Can the hosts turn it around? For West Ham, this is the perfect scenario. Able to sit back, will they hold out?

Half-time: Liverpool 1-2 West Ham

45+2: Huge penalty shout! Lallana goes into the area and is seemingly pushed by Payet, Clattenburg points for a corner. Replays show that it might have been the wrong decision.

42: Close! Wijnaldum again creative, beating Cresswell before Firmino nods his cross narrowly wide. Randolph looked like he had it covered.

40: It's a mistake from Joel Matip that's caused this one. A long ball from Nordtveit is completely missed by the Cameroonian, resulting in Michail Antonio nipping in behind for his third goal against Liverpool in as many games.

GOAL! West Ham ahead at Anfield!

37: Firmino shoots wide after good play from Wijnaldum forces the ball into the West Ham box. Soon after, the Brazilian could have been involved again as he found himself in tons of space at the back post, but Adam Lallana couldn't pick him out.

29: Liverpool look to respond straightaway as the three midfield players link up going forward, Henderson the one to have a shot which is blocked away by Noble.

27: West Ham were always going to threaten from set-pieces, and Payet sents the free-kick into the bottom left hand corner. Karius did get a hand to it, but it wasn't enough and the visitors are level!

GOAL! Payet scores the free-kick!

25: Chance for West Ham as Lallana fouls Obiang, in a dangerous position for Payet to strike from.

20: West Ham with some more pressure as Payet and Antonio look to create something down the right. James Milner blocks a couple of crosses before an eventual corner comes to nothing.

15: Mane with a lovely drilled ball across the pitch to Firmino, who can't quite get his touch right before having a shot deflected wide as he's closed down.

13: Joel Matip further endearing himself to the home support. The defender strides forward to intercept the ball as it comes between two West Ham players, going on to move forward, hold off a further two and draw a foul.

8: Karius tested again as Antonio runs off Lovren from a long ball. The winger, playing in a striking role today, faces the Croatian back up before forcing Karius to push his shot wide.

7: Loris Karius tested with his first set piece of the afternoon, doing well to punch a corner away.

5: Liverpool cut through the midfield with precision and timing, Firmino feeding Mane who pulls a lovely ball back to Lallana in the area, the midfielder firing past Randolph for a goal on his return.

GOAL! Lallana puts Liverpool ahead!

3: Liverpool with some early pressure before James Milner comes up with the most inexplicable header you'll see this year to gift the ball back to the Hammers.

0: Kick-off!

The players are out onto the pitch, You'll Never Walk Alone rings around Anfield and we'll be getting underway in just a few moments.

Just five minutes until kick-off now!

Emre Can not involved in the Liverpool squad today as he's got a minor knee injury, whilst Andy Carroll isn't handed a start against his old side.

West Ham substitutes: Adrian, Pike, Browne, Fernandes, Quina, Fletcher, Carroll.

West Ham XI: ​Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna; Antonio, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Lanzini, Ayew, Payet.

Liverpool substitutes: Mignolet, Moreno, Klavan, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria, Woodburn.

Liverpool XI: Karius, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Origi.

We've got some confirmed team news in!

With Coutinho and Sturridge absent, Divock Origi will once again lead the line for Liverpool. He's not been doing a bad job of it recently, having scored three goals in three games. Will he make it four today?

Liverpool's team news mostly involves players passed fit, as Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all seemed to overcome troubles to make themselves available for selection today. However, Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho are still sidelined.

Given Liverpool's supposed vulnerability to the high ball and set pieces, former red Andy Carroll could play a key part today, given his huge frame. Now a Hammer, Carroll will hope to play from the start, especially given that Diafra Sakho is sidelined.

Bilic will be comforted by remembering how his team fared against today's opponents last season. In four games against Liverpool, West Ham won three and drew one, triumphing home and away in the league. They could only draw 0-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup, but won the replay 2-1 back at Upton Park.

However, West Ham's form makes Liverpool's look golden. The Hammers haven't won any of their last six games, and come into the match off the back of two thrashing's, 4-1 away to Manchester United in the League Cup and 1-5 at home to Arsenal last week. Slaven Bilic is coming under increasing pressure, but has been given a vote of confidence by those above him in the past week. What he'd do to deliver a first win since October 26, and EFL Cup triumph at home to Chelsea.

Liverpool will hope to deliver a thrashing, with Jürgen Klopp's side lacking a little form having managed just one win from their past three league games. Having beaten Sunderland following being frustrated by Southampton, Klopp's men blew a 3-1 lead away at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, conceding three goals in the last 15 minutes to lose 4-3 at the death.

West Ham begin the day in the relegation zone, in 18th place having only managed to attain 12 points from their first 14 games. A point would move them out of the bottom three and into 17th, whilst a hammering could see them drop into 19th.

Liverpool, currently in third, will only move from that position if they suffer a five goal defeat. They will be looking to move back to within a point of Arsenal, and they'll have an eye on Chelsea's fixture with West Bromwich Albion earlier in the day.

Today's game draws an exciting Premier League weekend to a close. We saw a record breaking 29 goals scored on Saturday and more will hopefully come in this one.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary of today's Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham United. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through proceedings at Anfield, with kick-off on Merseyside set for 16:30 UK time. Until then, we'll build up to the match, with team news expected around an hour before kick-off.