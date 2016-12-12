James Milner: Liverpool must be more simple and solid when we're winning

(Picture: Getty Images - Jan Kruger)

Liverpool's James Milner must improve their game management, after dropping points from a winning position in the Premier League for the second successive weekend.

The Reds drew 2-2 against West Ham United at Anfield despite Adam Lallana's precise finish putting them in front within five minutes.

Divock Origi plundered his fourth goal in as many games to ensure that Dmitri Payet's free-kick and Michail Antonio's poked finish, both before the break, were not as damaging as they could have been.

But the stalemate with the Hammers meant that Liverpool dropped further points behind Chelsea at the top of the table and newly-converted left-back Milner insists they can ill-afford any further cave-ins over the course of the campaign.

Milner: We gave ourselves too much to do

The 30-year-old, speaking to Liverpool's official club website, felt that they "started pretty well", "got around the ball" and played "some good bits of football."

He suggested that the game "seemed to change slightly" once the Reds went 1-0 up, insisting that their tempo and general play wasn't bad but that it wasn't at "the same intensity."

"We didn't keep it simple enough I don't think and we've let them back into the game," the retired England international declared, stating that Liverpool "started the second-half very well" but when it was "too late."

Milner said that they "got ourselves back into the game" and "had chances to win it", but gave themselves "a lot to do" having been in "a good position" early on.

Left-back says Reds must work on staying solid and simple

The result comes just a week after Liverpool twice relinquished a two-goal lead away at Bournemouth, eventually losing 4-3 on the South Coast.

To avoid any further collapses, Milner insisted that he and his teammates must work on maintaining their level of intensity and concentration.

He said that they "just have to be concentrated" having "shown all season" that when they are "at it" and at "100 per-cent" with "everyone firing together" then they "can beat anyone."

Milner added that Liverpool will "get punished" if they "drop off slightly" in the Premier League, calling upon the squad to find a closer consistency between their best and worst performances.

"The good is very good and the bad is very bad, so we need to cut that out and bring those two closer together," the No.7 said.

He added that "on an off day" or even "off 20 minutes during a game", which he accepted is "going to happen" because "you're never really going to dominate a game" and "be firing on all cylinders for 95 minutes" - they must work on being "more solid", not giving away "silly free-kicks" and learning to "keep it simple."