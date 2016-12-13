Adam Lallana scores brace as Liverpool beat Boro

Refresh content

All over at the Riverside, Liverpool easing to a win in the second half as Divock Origi and Adam Lallana added to Lallana's first half header. Three points, and they're up to second in the Premier League table. Middlesbrough disappointing in defeat, not as good at the back as normal and only threatening going forward through Traore.

Full-time: Middlesbrough 0-3 Liverpool

90+3: Into the dying seconds and Boro will end the night with another worry, Chambers down getting treatment.

90: Concern for Liverpool, Origi down on the side of the pitch as three added minutes go up on the board. He's off for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who gets his first ever minutes of Premier League football.

88: The set-piece goes straight into the wall, Firmino taking it.

87: Firmino wins a free-kick on the edge of the area, Liverpool using the break in play to bring Ejaria on for Wijnaldum.

85: Adama Traore skips past Milner with ease once more, but Klavan closes down quickly to block the ball out for a corner.

83: There we are, Klopp makes a change. Lucas on for Lallana, who has been magnificent tonight.

76: Boro make a change, Negredo off for Rhodes. With the Merseyside Derby in just five days time, you'd have to wonder if Klopp will be tempted to take a couple of his stars off.

69: Lovely stuff from Liverpool, who get their third of the night. Origi with a little flick back to Mane, who drives forward before being fouled by Ben Gibson. The ball breaks back to Origi, who bursts into the box before setting Lallana up for a simple finish at the back post. Gibson booked for the foul on Mane in the aftermath.

GOAL! Adam Lallana with his second!

64: Middlesbrough with a chance to deliver from a set-piece after Traore is fouled once more, but it comes to nothing.

61: That's absolutely fantastic from the away side. Quick, one and two touch passing through the midfield ends up in Lallana bursting into the box, squaring the ball for Origi who rattles his fifth goal in five games into the back of the net.

GOAL! Origi has his goal!

55: Double change for the hosts, Downing and Leadbitter replace Fischer and Clayton.

52: Origi caught between shooting and playing in Firmino, ends up doing abit of both and kicking the ball out.

47: Liverpool looking purposeful at the start of the second half. Mane with a driving run forward before Valdes makes a save from his strike at goal.

45: Back underway.

Liverpool ahead at the break thanks to Lallana's header, and you'd just about say it was deserved. They're still having problems containing Adama Traore though. Maybe a chance for Moreno to come on and use his pace in the second half?

Half-time: Middlesbrough 0-1 Liverpool

43: Off the post! Mane, looking to make it two, hits the ball across goal and is unfortunate to see it rebound back off the woodwork before Origi slams the ball into the side netting.

40: Fair to say that James Milner isn't enjoying his night against Adama Traore so far. The winger is rather quick, although that's quite the understatement. His latest exploit is a fantastic run down the left, cutting the ball back as Forshaw has an effort blocked for a corner.

34: Penalty shout for Middlesbrough now as Clayton hits a shot into the path of Lovren, the home crowd deeming that it struck his hand. Referee Jon Moss again waves play on.

31: Mignolet makes a good save from Fischer to keep Liverpool ahead just after scoring.

29: Lallana scores his second of the past seven days, he's on hand to head home from a Nathaniel Clyne cross after the full-back found himself in acres of space.

GOAL! Liverpool ahead through Lallana!

23: Middlesbrough with a set-piece from the right, whipped in and headed softly towards goal by Gibson, held easily by Mignolet.

19: Sadio Mane goes down under a little pressure inside the penalty area, but nothing given.

15: A long spell of possession for the visitors ends in Origi running offside as he looks to get onto the end of a pass. As you'd expect, the home side look incredibly organised.

9: Middlesbrough with their first move forward as Fabio plays a first time ball towards Fischer, Dejan Lovren quickly across to put the ball out of play.

7: Adam Lallana works some space for himself coming inside from the right, but his shot is blocked by Chambers.

5: Liverpool with all the early possession but no shots on target yet. They'll know about Boro's defensive record, can they get around them?

0: Underway at the Riverside.

The two teams have emerged out onto the pitch, we're almost ready to begin!

Alvaro Negredo back for Middlesbrough, and he'll be hoping to capitalise on a Liverpool defence again missing Joel Matip, who is out with a foot injury. Karius dropped for Mignolet the other headline news.

Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Origi.

Middlesbrough XI: Valdes; Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, de Roon, Forshaw; Traore, Fischer, Negredo.

Team news is in!

Early reports tonight suggesting that Loris Karius is set to be dropped by Klopp, with Simon Mignolet to come in. A big call by the German.

It will be interesting tonight to see whether or not we see a game featuring lots of goals. Having scored 37 and conceded 20, fixtures involving Liverpool have averaged more goals in the league than with any other team this season. Boro have scored just 13 but only conceded 16, seeing their games average less goals than those of any other club.

The last time these two met was in the League Cup two years ago, back at Anfield. A heavily rotated Liverpool side were pegged back twice, with Patrick Bamford scoring a last minute penalty in extra time, to draw 2-2. However, the Reds won 14-13 in one of the lengthiest penalty shoot-out's the competition has ever seen.

Middlesbrough aren't in ideal for themselves, having only won one of their past four league games too, a 1-0 win over Hull City. However, in that time they have ran league leaders Chelsea close, losing by a goal to nil at home, showing that it certainly won't be easy for the visitors tonight.

Adding to that, Aitor Karanka's side actually have an excellent home record against Liverpool. The Merseyside club have only won one of their past seven trips to the Riverside, although none of them have come in the past six years.

You would suggest that, given the difference between the two teams in the table, Liverpool will be overwhelming favourites tonight. However, the Reds have only won one of their last four in the league, and are without star player Philippe Coutinho. Held 2-2 at Anfield by West Ham United on Sunday, Liverpool's confidence is shaken a little at the moment, something at Boro will want to take advantage of.

Currently in third, three points behind the Gunners, Liverpool could leapfrog Arsenal into second tonight if they win by a three goal margin. Middlesbrough start the evening in 16th, and could end it either as high as 13th or as low as the relegation zone.

It's a full midweek schedule of Premier League action, and we saw two results last night. Bournemouth defeated Leicester City 1-0 at home, whilst Everton scored a late winner to beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Liverpool, on the other hand, don't return to Anfield until December 27. They travel north tonight before making the short trip to Goodison Park to play Everton next Monday, facing Stoke City after that back at their home ground. On New Year's Eve, they have a huge game at home to Manchester City.

Tonight begins a busy festive period of football for both teams. Middlesbrough won't venture away from their home until Boxing Day when they play Burnley, before a New Year's Eve clash against Manchester United. Before that, there's tonight's game, before they host Swansea City on Saturday.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Liverpool. I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll be taking you through events at the Riverside Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:45 BST.