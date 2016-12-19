Sadio Mane nets injury time winner in Merseyside Derby

Refresh content

All over on Merseyside, Liverpool the winners thanks to Mane's stoppage time goal. I've been Oliver Emmerson, and with this being the last Premier League game until then, Merry Christmas.

Full-time: Everton 0-1 Liverpool

90+9' Lucas on for Mane.

90+8' Off the line! Liverpool almost seal it as the ball is squared for Firmino, but Coleman brilliantly clears off the line as the Brazilian's shot beats Joel. We're probably going to go to the 100th minute due to celebrations after the goal.

90+4' It's mostly about Daniel Sturridge, he marauded into a position to shoot from range, the ball hitting the post before Mane was quickest to the rebound. Everton have still got time for an equaliser though...

GOALLLLLL! MANE PUTS LIVERPOOL AHEAD!

90' EIGHT minutes of stoppage time. I mean, there's been some stoppages for sure, but eight minutes?

85' Idrissa Gueye the next man to get a yellow as he goes through Mane. The free-kick looks a little too far out to shoot from.

82' Sturridge and Can on for Lallana and Origi.

80' Save! Excellent goalkeeping from Joel to keep out a Firmino volley. Sturridge and Can readying themselves to come on.

75' Shot on target! Williams heads a Barkley free-kick towards goal but it's saved by Mignolet. Back down at the Everton end, Baines intervenes to prevent Origi from reaching a Mane cross.

72' Everton with their final change, Valencia off for Calvert-Lewin.

68' Ross Barkley into the book now for a late challenge on Henderson. A little scuffle ensues after, Lovren not impressed with the challenge, Everton not impressed with Lovren. Coleman into the book too. Looking at the replay, Barkley might be lucky to get away with just a yellow.

62' Everton's goalkeeper, whose name I'm honestly going to struggle to type out again, has finally hobbled off after attempting to carry on for a couple of minutes. On comes Joel.

58' A one-two between Firmino and Mane has the Everton defence panicking as the Senegalese bursts into the area after the ball, leading to Baines clashing with his goalkeeper. Stekelenburg has come off worse, and Joel Robles is left to warm up on the sideline.

56' Lovren takes one for his side and gets a booking, running into Lukaku as he begins a counter attack. The first yellow of the game coming a little later than some might have expected.

54' Up the other end now as Barry floats a ball into Lukaku's region, however the Belgian's header doesn't trouble Mignolet.

50' Fantastic first time ball from Milner presents Firmino with a chance on goal, Stekelenburg on hand to make a fantastic save as the Brazilian tried to lift the ball over him.

48' Liverpool get their first corner of the game as Lennon makes a mistake, but it's easily dealt with.

45' Back underway!

Substitution from the hosts, McCarthy off for Barry.

Half-time: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

45' One minute of added time.

43' First corner of the game goes to Everton... Funes Mori heads wide.

42' Whatever injury McCarthy had has been shaken off, back playing with 11 v 11.

40' Concern for the Blues as James McCarthy goes down injured, the ball punted out if play so he can get some treatment. Looks like a hamstring problem, Barry warming up.

37' Liverpool's best attack of the game as a genius dummy by Mane allows Wijnaldum to roll Clyne in down the right. Instead of shooting, Clyne opts for a ball into Origi who is seemingly caught off guard as he fires wide.

31' Following good work by Klavan, Firmino finds Clyne with a ball into an area, however the full-back can't quite get his feet right as he's crowded out of a shooting chance.

27' Liverpool now take their turn to have a long-ranger fly off target, Wijnaldum blasting over.

24' For all Everton's pressure, they've only just had their first shot, Barkley dragging one wide from range. Promising start from the Toffees.

17' Better from the away side as they move the ball a little quicker through midfield, but Mane's end ball is lacking.

13' Firmino fouls Gueye around 25 yards out, Valencia proceeds to thump the resulting free-kick into the wall.

10' Aaron Lennon sees a shot deflected into an inviting position for Barkley, but the youngster's poor touch gives the chance away.

7' Firmino gives the ball away to Valencia in midfield, but Everton can't capitalise on the counter.

4' Everton with the early pressure coming through Coleman's surging runs down the right, Lovren forces into action twice to clear from crosses.

0' Underway!

The two teams are out onto the pitch, just about time for kick-off!

Liverpool Bench: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn.

Everton Bench: Joel Robles, Mirallas, Barry, Cleverley, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Kenny.

Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Lallana, Firmino; Origi.

Everton XI: Stekelenburg; Coleman, Funes Mori, Williams, Baines; Gueye, McCarthy; Lennon, Barkley, Valencia; Lukaku.

For Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined with an ankle problem, whilst the trio of Daniel Sturridge, Joel Matip and Emre Can all face late fitness tests. Divock Origi, who has scored in five consecutive games, will hope to keep up his fine form.

A number of players will make their derby debuts today, including the likes of Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum. One man who won't is Yannick Bolasie, ruled out of the season after sustaining ligament damage. He's Everton's most serious injury concern.

The Anfield version of this fixture last season, played in April, was all about Liverpool. Everton didn't turn up as the Reds eased to a 4-0 win, giving Klopp a perfect start to life in this match.

Last season's Goodison derby turned out to be Brendan Rodgers' last game in charge of Liverpool, as he was sacked within hours of the full-time whistle. The game itself ended 1-1 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings, but it's thought that Rodgers' fate had been sealed before kick-off after a string of poor performances and results.

Everton also come into the game off the back of a win, having come from a goal behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday evening. They remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, so it's pretty hard to split the two teams in terms of a favourite.

However, they'll come up against a Liverpool side that returned to form with a 3-0 thrashing of Middlesbrough on Wednesday, after going two games without a win. City beating Arsenal saw the Reds drop down to third in the table, but they'll go back to second if they win tonight, closing the gap on Chelsea to six points going into Christmas.

Everton will be hoping it can bring them a win, however, the statistics show that they haven't won a Merseyside Derby in the last six years, quite the record given that Liverpool's past few years certainly haven't been the best of their history. It's Ronald Koeman's first derby match, and he beat Jürgen Klopp with his Southampton side last season, so Blues fans will certainly have hope that the Dutchman can help Everton arrest their recent record in the fixture.

Tonight's game brings an end to the Premier League football before Christmas, before everything gets underway again on Boxing Day. It's already been an enthralling weekend, as Chelsea made it 11 wins on the bounce, Manchester City beat Arsenal, and Leicester City came from two goals behind away from home. What will tonight bring?

Hello everyone! Welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool. Yes, it's the Merseyside Derby, with kick-off at Goodison Park set for 20:00 BST. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through events in Liverpool, so stick with me throughout as we build up to the game, getting team news before the 227th episode of this historic fixture.