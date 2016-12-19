Divock Origi: Liverpool are ready for war at Goodison Park

Origi celebrates scoring against Everton last season (Photo: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has insisted that the Reds are "ready for war" as they prepare to face Everton at Goodison Park in the first Merseyside Derby of the season on Monday night.

Origi and teammates will make the short trip across Stanley Park determined to pick up three points that would take them back into second place, and close the gap on league leaders Chelsea back to six points.

However, that won't be easy, with Everton hoping to gain a first league win over Liverpool in six years, backed by a passionate home crowd.

Ready for war

Ahead of the fixture that has seen the most red cards in Premier League history, Origi, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, admitted that "it will be a war" when the two teams step out onto the pitch.

Both teams come into the game off the back of midweek wins last time out, leading to the Belgian striker saying that "we go there [Goodison] in a very positive way."

Speaking about the stature of the game, Origi explained that "it will be special and a very big and important game for us as a club."

Origi vs Funes-Mori, once again...

Phil Jagielka's suspension for Monday's game will likely see Ramiro Funes-Mori come into the Everton side, seeing him line up against Origi after breaking the striker's ankle with an X-rated challenge in April's derby, where Origi scored in a 4-0 win.

The challenge was seen as nasty, malicious and unneeded, virtually ending Origi's season.

However, the Liverpool player is keen to move on from the incident, stating that "these are things that can happen in a football career" before adding "I came back stronger and I have to continue growing."

He certainly has done, filling in expertly for Philippe Coutinho in the last five games, scoring five goals in five consecutive games.

"The goals have given me confidence but I still have to grow and now is not the time to be happy. I have to work hard and keep going," said the in-form forward.