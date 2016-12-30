Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

Refresh content

Meanwhile, City centre-back John Stones exited the match against Hull early and is not expected to feature on New Years' Eve. However, Pablo Zabaleta has been cleared and could return to the team at Anfield.

Daniel Sturridge received a gift against Stoke City when a poor backpass led to the striker scoring his league goal of the season, earning the praise of teammate Ragnar Klavan. He could make a case for a return to the starting XI if it weren't for the form of Divock Origi, who is scoring and assisting at will recently. Nonetheless, Sturridge poses a dangerous threat off the bench.

Liverpool are expected to field an unchanged side as Dejan Lovren avoided his fifth yellow card of the season during the week. However, a yellow card here for Lovren sees the Croatian miss the trip to Sunderland two days later.

On the opposition, City fans await the return of Sergio Aguero as he returns to the side after serving his four-match ban. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the Argentine has proven time and time again that he always has his scoring boots laced up and will surely look to make an impact Saturday evening.

Jürgen Klopp was hopeful for that Philippe Coutinho would be available for this match when the Brazilian injured his ankle against Sunderland last month, but the boss has confirmed that both Coutinho and Joel Matip will be unavailable for the New Years' Eve clash.

The Reds have transformed Anfield into a fortress once more, according to newcomer Georgino Wijnaldum. City have a daunting task ahead of them as Liverpool haven't lost at home in 16 league matches, 23 in all competitions. City also haven't defeated Liverpool at Anfield in the league since 3 May 2003.

This fixture in recent years has become a must-watch as these two prolific goalscoring sides clash, but the stakes are high tonight as neither side can afford a loss in chase of leaders Chelsea. And with the Blues six and seven points ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, a draw here is a defeat for both sides.

The last time Liverpool and Manchester City met, the Reds bounced back from their Capital One Cup final defeat at the hands of City only three days prior and defeated the Citizens 3-0 in a one-sided affair at Anfield.

Amongst the Boxing Day fixtures were Manchester City, as they travelled to the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City. The hosts gave City plenty of trouble for a majority of the game, but were ultimately dispatched 3-0.

Liverpool ere in action mid-week, facing Stoke City at Anfield. Despite the Potters taking an early lead, Liverpool roared back to claim a 4-1 victory. For a more in-depth recollection of this week's match, check out Charlie Malam's review here.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Liverpool host fellow title contenders Manchester City this New Years' Eve in the 18th gameweek of the Premier League. The match is set to kick off at 17:30 GMT, but we have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Maxwell Hogg, to tide you over until then.