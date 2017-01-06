Young Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella joins Go Ahead Eagles on loan

Chirivella in training with Liverpool's first-team at their Melwood training ground. (Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has signed a loan deal with Go Ahead Eagles until the end of the season.

The Spanish midfielder put pen-to-paper on an extended contract until 2020 with the Reds only last March, but will head to the Eredivisie to gain some first-team experience.

Chirivella, 19, is regarded as one of the Reds' most talented youngsters and has already made five first team appareances since joining from Valencia in 2013.

The playmaker made his senior debut against Bordeaux in the Europa League last season after impressing in Liverpol's under-23 side and manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have been impressed by Chrivella's ability since taking over at the club.

Talented youngster looking to prove progress at first-team level

Go Ahead Eagles are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie table and will be hoping that Chirivella can make an instant impact in their fight to avoid relegatin from Holland's top division.

"We are very pleased to have added a player with his qualities," Go Ahead Eagles' techincal director Dennis Bekking told the club's website.

"I've seen him play in Liverpool and was impressed. He held the ball, and has great insight and game intelligence."

Since taking over at Anfield last season, Klopp has looked to develop the club's younger players by bridging the gap between the Academy and the first-team training ground at Melwood.

If not for this move, Chirivella may well have featured in Liverpool's third-round FA Cup tie at home to Plymouth on Sunday.

The cup competitions have provided the younger players and those on the fringes of the first-team squad to impress this season.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Ovie Ejaria and striker Ben Woodburn have all featured in Liverpool's EFL Cup campaign this season and Klopp may show faith in the teenagers to go again in the first-leg of the semi-final at Southampton on Wednesday.