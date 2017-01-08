Ben Woodburn describes Leeds goal as 'unbelievable' whilst hailing boss Klopp ahead of Plymouth tie

Woodburn in training (photo: Getty Images / John Powell)

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn hailed what he described as an 'unbelievable' first goal for the Reds, ahead of their game against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Introduced as a substitute for only his second Liverpool game, against Leeds United in the Capital One Cup quarter finals in late November, Woodburn lived the dream of many a boy, scoring in front of the Kop to make it 2-0, becoming Liverpool's youngster ever goalscorer in the process at the age of just 17.

One unbelievable goal

In his first 'big' interview since scoring that goal, given to the Merseyside club's official website, Woodburn said that "it was unbelievable when it happened," as he thought back to swinging a right boot towards the ball in order to make it 2-0, stating "it just went mad, it was crazy."

Speaking of his technique, the youngster unsurprisingly admitted that "I knew I was going to smash it and try to finish it [the game] off."

Adding "when I was a kid, that's all I used to dream about," you could be forgiven for thinking that the Welshman is due some relaxing and reflecting.

Klopp demanding, in a good way

However, with Woodburn now in line for a first ever Liverpool start come Sunday, he's only looking to improve further, under the watching eye of a man rated as one of, if not the, best coaches in the world for developing young talent, Jürgen Klopp.

With the 17-year-old having now spent a number of months under Klopp's tutelage at Melwood, he's in the position to comment on the German's methods, and was indeed very complimentary about his boss.

"You know the manager has got trust in you," he said, going on to reveal that "he knows what’s best, so you’ve just got to follow what he wants you to do."

Woodburn admitted that Klopp "is demanding" however does think that he's demanding because "he's so good in what he does."

Hopefully for Liverpool's latest young starlet, one of the things his manager does next is develop a Welsh star.