Liverpool considering summer move for 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt

(Picture: Getty Images - TF Images)

Liverpool are thought to be targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt in the summer transfer window.

Jürgen Klopp is understood to be a keen admirer of his German compatriot's talents, the 20-year-old having scored two goals and laid on six assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances this term.

As such, the Reds boss is considering an approach - although is aware that Leverkusen would refuse to do business in the current January market and is therefore holding off until the summer.

The Germany international has been regularly scouted by Liverpool throughout the current campaign with Klopp more than familiar with his quality given that Brandt broke through at Die Werkself (The Factory Workers) while he was still Borussia Dortmund manager.

Brandt, valued at above £20 million, would provide more options out wide to Klopp - whose only recognised winger is Sadio Mane, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Though Leverkusen are keen to keep Brandt in North Rhine-Westphalia, they are likely to have to fend off interest of a number of clubs in the summer - with German giants Bayern Munich another club reportedly monitoring the youngster.

Reds likely to face stiff competition as they try to tempt Brandt to Merseyside

Brandt has previously already rejected Bayern's advances, although Liverpool will hope the magnetic pull of the Premier League - plus the belief that they can realistically challenge for the title - will help persuade Brandt that Merseyside should be his next destination.

But that first depends on Liverpool reaching an agreement with Leverkusen, who have their gifted young wide-man contracted to the club until 2019 after he joined from Wolfsburg in 2014.

Some reports have suggested Brandt will have a release clause worth up to £17 million that can be activated in 2018, although Klopp will be keen to try and sign him earlier to boost his attacking options.

The versatile Brandt - who can play in a number of attacking roles - could still tie himself to a longer deal at the BayArena, where he insists he is happy, and Liverpool would be unlikely to sign him were he to extend his stay.

Brandt is the latest on a long list of names, including Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes and Dortmund's American teenager Christian Pulisic, as Klopp looks to add more width to his front-line.

Though none of those are expected to arrive in January, with Liverpool unlikely to welcome any new incomings - although defender Mamadou Sakho appears in line to leave on a permanent basis with Galatasaray, Sevilla and Swansea City all interested.