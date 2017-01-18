Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool: Rare Lucas goal sends Reds into fourth round

Lucas Leiva headed in a first goal since 2010 as Liverpool edged out League Two side Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup replay at Home Park, ensuring the Reds set up a fourth round meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Brazilian's first half goal was all it took to see Liverpool through despite a few chances for the hosts, whilst Divock Origi missed a late chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Jürgen Klopp again selected a young side, led by Lucas, that featured teenagers such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn, Ovie Ejaria and Joe Gomez.

Lucas heads in opener

Liverpool felt that they should have been awarded an early penalty as Daniel Sturridge went down in the area under the challenge of Oscar Threlkeld after finding himself in-behind the defence. Nothing was given, but it was a sign of what was to come as the away side opened the scoring less than 10 minutes later.

Philippe Coutinho, given his first start since returning from injury, curled in a good corner from the left-hand side, Lucas getting ahead of his man to head into the near post for a first goal since September 2010.

Plymouth wake up but Karius and Arnold intervene

That goal seemed to wake Plymouth up a little, with Loris Karius forced into his best save of the night minutes after the opener, the German diving well to his left in order to push a Graham Carey effort around the post.

Alexander-Arnold, who made his first Premier League start at Old Trafford on Sunday, was back amongst some more familiar faces and showed some quality in order to stop Arnold Garita from tapping in a loose ball in the area.

Wilson makes debut as Origi misses penalty

However, Liverpool managed to calm things down a little bit as the game entered the second half, Klopp feeling comfortable enough to introduce Harry Wilson for his debut at the age of 19.

Sturridge, a little short of form, almost doubled the lead with a strong effort from a tight angle, one that was kept out thanks to the body of 'keeper McCormick.

Up at the other end Plymouth did still manage to threaten, albeit sporadically. With the ball having looped up in the air, Jake Jervis leapt acrobatically to send the ball against the post with a sweet bicycle kick.

It would have been two had Origi not missed a penalty with just minutes left, after Alberto Moreno was scythed down by Songo'o in the penalty box whilst crossing. The Belgian stepped up confidently, but his penalty was easily saved down low.

Still, it didn't matter for the visitors as they held on to win. Into the fourth round, whilst Plymouth's dreams of a giant killing will have to wait another year.