Liverpool vs Southampton Preview: Reds looking to overturn EFL Cup semi-final deficit in second-leg

Liverpool will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit in order to reach their second EFL Cup final in as many years when they face Southampton in the second-leg of their semi-final clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

But the Reds will need to break through the Saints for the first time this season after drawing blanks against Claude Puel's side twice on the South Coast this term.

Nathan Redmond's first-half strike, and a hugely improved performance, gave Southampton a deserved advantage at the half-way mark of this tie and they will hope to maintain the defensive resilience that has kept the Premier League's most potent attack at bay across 180 minutes this season.

They face Liverpool just days after their unbeaten record at Anfield - which stretched over 12 months - was ended by bottom-of-the-table Swansea City, who exposed their back-line's deficiencies to win 3-2.

That continues a disappointing run of form for Jürgen Klopp's charges, who have won just one of their six games in all competitions in 2017 - a narrow 1-0 win over League Two side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay.

But since kickstarting the new year with a disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Everton, Southampton have won three of their last five - including back-to-back wins in their last two.

They overcame Norwich City in a third-round cup replay of their own thanks to a stoppage-time winner, before an accomplished performance in a 3-0 win over Leicester City at home on Sunday.

That, coupled with their resolute display in the first-leg of this two-legged tie, will give them with confidence that they can reach their first League Cup final since 1978.

But few teams are as dangerous in this competition as Liverpool, having won it a record eight times and reached the final more than any other team ever with 12 outings.

That includes last season's final, when only disappointing penalties in a shoot-out with Manchester City separated them from a record-extending ninth triumph in this tournament.

They will go in search of that goal again hoping they can only improve from a dismal showing away from home against the Saints in the previous leg and book another showpiece Wembley Stadium final berth on 26 February.

Team news

Centre-back Joel Matip is likely to make his first Liverpool appearance since 11 December after confusion over his eligibility was finally dismissed by FIFA last Friday.

Matip missed a few weeks with an ankle injury before his availability to play for his club was cast in doubt when Cameroon threatened to take the matter to FIFA, insisting he should not be allowed to play for refusing to represent his national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But after the frustration of having to wait for clearance, the world's governing body sided with Liverpool - but Matip was only fit enough for the bench against Swansea and after managing an hour for the Under-23s on Monday, could come back into the starting eleven here.

Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne were absent from training on Monday, having only recently returned from respective ankle ligament and rib/abdominal injuries.

Coutinho missed nine games before returning in the first-leg against Southampton, coming off the bench for the last 30 minutes.

Despite starting the Reds' last two successive games - in both of which he was withdrawn after around an hour - the Brazilian could be unavailable amidst fears he has aggravated his previous ankle injury.

Clyne, who missed back-to-back games with his knock, could also miss out with teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold primed to fill in if the senior right-back is ruled out.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have no fresh injury worries - though Klopp could be forced to make a handful of changes after below-par recent displays. Jordan Henderson is expected to play despite an ongoing heel issue.

The visitors could be without captain Virgil van Dijk after he limped off in the Saints' emphatic win over Leicester on Sunday with a knock to the ankle.

If Van Dijk misses out, Jack Stephens will come in alongside Maya Yoshida - with Jose Fonte having recently sealed an £8 million switch to West Ham United.

Midfielder Steven Davis' involvement is subject to a late fitness test while Sofiane Boufal (knee), Charlie Austin (knee), Jake Hesketh (ankle) and Alex McCarthy and Matty Targett (both hamstring) are all out.

Long-term absentee Jeremy Pied (ACL) remains sidelined although promising young forward Josh Sims, fresh from signing a new three-year deal with Southampton this week, could feature.

Head-to-head

At Anfield: Liverpool - 28 wins, Draws - 11, Southampton - 5 wins.

At St Mary's: Southampton - 20 wins, Draws - 12, Liverpool - 12 wins.

Overall: Liverpool - 51 wins, Draws - 24, Southampton - 29 wins.

Last meeting: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (Redmond), EFL Cup semi-final first-leg, 11 January 2017.

Recent form

Southampton

Last five in all competitions: DWLWW

Last five at home in all competitions: LLWWW

Liverpool

Last five in all competitions: DLDWL

Last five away from home in all competitions: WDLDW

Route to the semis:

Liverpool

Second round: Burton Albion 0-5 Liverpool (Origi, Firmino, Naylor OG, Sturridge x2)

Third round: Derby County 0-3 Liverpool (Klavan, Coutinho, Origi)

Fourth round: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham (Sturridge x2)

Quarter-final: Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United (Origi, Woodburn)

Semi-final first-leg: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (Redmond)

Southampton

Third round: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace (Austin pen, Hesketh)

Fourth round: Southampton 1-0 Sunderland (Boufal)

Quarter final: Arsenal 0-2 Southampton (Clasie, Bertrand)

Semi-final first-leg: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (Redmond)

Match facts

This is the ninth meeting between these two teams in the League Cup and Liverpool have won three of the four Anfield clashes in this competition.

Southampton are yet to concede a goal in the League Cup in the current campaign and the last time they conceded in this competition was last season's 6-1 defeat to Liverpool at St Mary's in the quarter-finals.

This is the fifth time Liverpool have gone into a League Cup second-leg with a deficit. They have recovered to reach the final on the last two occasions, against Crystal Palace (2000-01) and Sheffield United (2002-03).

The Saints are aiming to reach the final of the League Cup for only the second time in their history, having lost out to Nottingham Forest in the 1978-79 final after edging past Leeds in the last four.

The Reds have won three of their four home League Cup matches against Southampton, though their most recent was in November 2002 when they won 3-1.

Southampton have won their last three consecutive away League Cup matches against top-flight opposition, overcoming Arsenal this season and in 2014-15, when they also beat Stoke City. Before that run, they had won just two of their last 27.

Only Aston Villa (82) and Arsenal (78) have won more League Cup matches on home soil than Liverpool (75).

Six of the last eight teams to win the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final at home by a one-goal margin have been eliminated - only Sunderland in 2013-14 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2014-15 have then gone on to reach the final.

Liverpool haven't lost back-to-back League Cup matches since 2005, when they lost to Chelsea in the 2004-05 final followed by a third-round defeat by Crystal Palace in October.

In 53 previous home League Cup matches against top-flight opponents, Liverpool have only failed to score in four.

Only Aston Villa (467) have scored more goals in League Cup history than Liverpool (466).

Match official

Experienced official Martin Atkinson is in charge of this one, his 29th game of the season in all competitions at club level.

The 45-year-old, a Premier League regular since 2004-05, has previously overseen the 2011 FA Cup final, the 2013 Championship play-off final and the 2014 Capital One Cup final.

A member of the Select Group of referees and also an Elita FIFA referee, Atkinson was the man in the middle for Liverpool's 2-1 win away at Chelsea in September and was the referee for Southampton's 0-0 draw away at Leicester in October.