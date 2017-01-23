Liverpool confident they are on top of Jordan Henderson's heel injury, insists Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool know more about captain Jordan Henderson's heel injury to know when and when not to risk him.

The Reds midfielder has struggled with the problem for a couple of seasons and missed three games earlier this month after limping off in the second-half of their New Year's Eve win over Manchester City.

The 26-year-old returned straight to the starting eleven in the draw away at Manchester United over a week ago and after being rested for the FA Cup replay win over Plymouth Argyle in mid-week, starting again against Swansea City.

The skipper could not help stop Liverpool slipping to their first defeat at Anfield in over a year in a shock 3-2 reverse but at least lasted another full 90 minutes.

Klopp: Henderson in pain, but he can cope with it'

Klopp, asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final second-leg with Southampton about Henderson's problem, said: "It's different. It's similar, but still different."

The German believes his medical department "know much more from last year" about Henderson's issue and told journalists that they purposefully "don't train a lot in this period between the games."

He explained that when the players who have recently played 90 minutes are "running for recovery" in their training session, Henderson instead is "on the bike", saying that is "maybe the only difference with what we do with him."

Klopp declared that "the rest" is how he previously said, in that for Henderson it is "not the moment to feel nothing" and he "always feels a little bit" of discomfort in the surrounding area but "can cope with it."

He also added that the 26-year-old's problem in the second-half against Swansea when he was in visible pain was because "he got a knock" and reassured that it "was not his heel."

The Liverpool manager also confirmed that he has no other injury problems ahead of their second-leg against the Saints, in which they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first meeting a fortnight ago.

But Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne were both missing in photographs of the squad training at Melwood on Monday night, leading to speculation they could miss out with knocks.