Liverpool vs Southampton Live Stream Commentary of EFL Cup semi-final second-leg 2017

On Henderson's injury earlier in the week, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said: "It’s [a] different [injury], it’s similar but still different. We know much more from last year about it. We don’t train a lot in this period between the games so instead of running one day, when the players who have played 90 minutes are running for recovery, he’s on the bike - that’s maybe the only difference with what we do with him. The rest is how I said - you don’t use the phrase ‘bite on his teeth’ [grit his teeth]? You know what it means, it’s not the moment to feel nothing, he always feels a little bit, but he can cope with it."

Liverpool are expected to welcome back Philippe Coutinho, who signed a new five-year contract with the club to become their highest-paid player just this morning. The Brazilian missed training on Monday but took full part on Tuesday to put rumours of his unavailability to bed. Otherwise, Nathaniel Clyne could miss out - but midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson is expected to feature despite an ongoing heel problem.

The Southampton boss told his pre-match press conference earlier this week: "If he [Stephens] has to play this game I think he will play with a good spirit and calm and he’s a good player, an international under-21 and now important games and he has quality. I have all my confidence with Jack. It’s not a problem for me. If he has to play he will play with a good spirit and a good mentality."

The Saints of course lost their new captain Virgil Van Dijk to injury against Leicester, and the centre-back is considered doubtful for tonight's clash with his ankle problem. 22-year-old Jack Stephens could step in for him, though Puel insists he'd have no issues with that.

Southampton meanwhile are on the up, having won their last two games after a disappointing festive run. Last time out, they thrashed reigning Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 on home soil to end a run of four straight defeats. They did suffer one setback however...

Liverpool come into this clash on a disappointing run, winning only one of their six games in all competitions in 2017 so far. Their last run-out saw them beaten on home soil for the first time in over 12 months by lowly Swansea City, but they'll hope to bounce back here tonight. They've recovered from a first-leg deficit in the last four of the League Cup on their past two occasions, in 2000-01 and 2002-03.

We've already witnessed half of this tie between these two teams a fortnight ago, when Nathan Redmond's first-half strike gave the Saints an advantage to take into this second-leg. Claude Puel's men were much the better side that night, keeping the Reds' attacking talents at bay for a second time this season, but can they do so again tonight?

Hello and welcome and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary for Liverpool vs Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg from Anfield. Tonight's clash kicks off at 8pm. Make sure to stay here to keep up-to-date with who will be the first team to book their place in the final of the competition.