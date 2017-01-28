Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Reds dumped out of FA Cup as slump continues

Liverpool's torrid run of form continued as Wolverhampton Wanderers produced an early shock in the weekend's FA Cup schedule by winning 2-1 at Anfield.

Richard Stearman's first minute goal ensured that Paul Lambert's side would lead throughout, with Andreas Weimann adding a second just short of the break. Divock Origi scored a late goal, but it proved to be just a consolation.

The hosts enjoyed lots of possession but struggled to do anything meaningful for long periods, and are now left fighting only for Premier League glory having been knocked out of the Capital One Cup earlier this week.

Stearman strikes early

Despite Jürgen Klopp fielding a slightly stronger side than some had expected, with Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum amongst the names lining up, Liverpool's start was as bad as they could have feared, going a goal down after 52 seconds.

Lucas' poor touch drew Alberto Moreno into a foul on Liverpool's left, giving Wolves an early opportunity to launch a set-piece into the area.

Helder Costa's ball in swung far across the penalty area towards the back post, where Richard Stearman was allowed to attack the ball unmarked just inside the six-yard-box, leaving Loris Karius with no chance as he powered a header into the back of the net.

Helder Costa the dangerman

With Anfield quiet, bar the away end, the hosts were rattled and almost went two down minutes later. Costa, who was involved in an intriguing battle throughout with Alberto Moreno, made a fantastic run on the counter from a Liverpool corner, moving up the pitch at some pace only for pressure from Ben Woodburn seeing him put the ball wide.

Whilst their defensive problems were causing an issue, the Reds' bluntness going forward was even more of a concern for Klopp, with Wolves' second-choice 'keeper Harry Burgoyne not having a save to make.

Lucas curled one well over from distance whilst Firmino rattled an effort narrowly wide, but there was nothing that would have caused a jubilant away end to worry.

Weimann sends away end into pandemonium

That away end were already experiencing a dream first half, one that got even better just short of the break as the Midlands side tapped home their second.

Threatening on the counter again, Costa broke through the Liverpool defence and - despite being challenged by Moreno - forced a ball through to Weimann, who rounded Karius and slotted it into the net for two.

Coutinho and Sturridge fail to make an impact

The home crowd had seen enough, booing the players off at half-time, and so had Klopp. He was quick to make a change at the break, bringing Philippe Coutinho on for Connor Randall and switching to a three-man defence.

Coutinho's introduction seemed to have some impact, offering his side some more quality in midfield. A one-two with Origi saw the Brazilian send a lovely through ball to Moreno, only for his touch to be a little heavy as the ball went past both the goalkeeper and the byline.

Daniel Sturridge entered the fray at the hour mark, Klopp rolling the dice once again, however Liverpool continued to toil.

Wolves' rearguard defence carried on working impressively as a unit to keep Liverpool out, Sturridge's long range effort easily saved by Burgoyne. There was a shout for a penalty as Ben Woodburn went down in the area following a nice piece of skill, replays showing the referee was correct to keep his whistle down.

Origi goal not enough

Liverpool finally dragged themselves back into it through Origi, who emerged at the back post to tap home after Sturridge's flick back across goal from a corner.

The home crowd were whipped up for the final five minutes, but almost saw a third for Wolves as Bodvarsson ran Lucas and Klavan down the channel before cutting back inside and seeing an effort locked.

That would prove to be the final significant effort of the game, Liverpool's late efforts not enough as they were dumped out.