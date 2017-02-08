Liverpool return to training ahead of Tottenham clash after two-day break

Jürgen Klopp watches on as his side slump to another Premier League defeat in 2017 | Photo via Getty Images

Liverpool returned to training from a two-day break on Tuesday as they build up their huge clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Reds slumped to yet another disastrous Premier League defeat at the weekend, this time against a relegation threatened Hull City side.

The ponderous football on display will have been a huge worry for Jürgen Klopp, whose side have experienced a disastrous run of form since the turn of the year which has seen them crash out of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and title race.

Following the defeat, Klopp gave his players two days off to recharge their batteries instead of opting for extra training sessions.

With the players looking very leggy of late, and the energy within the side that was so apparent earlier on in the campaign now rapidly deteriorating, perhaps it was a wise decision from the German to give his players a break.

Their abject performance at the KCOM Stadium should serve as a reminder of what a tired Liverpool side can produce and Klopp will want to avoid repeating the performance at all costs, with his side desperately trying to secure Champions League football for next season.

​"We don't look for excuses," said Klopp, addressing the media regarding Liverpool's poor form since the turn of the year.

​“It’s not that we are trying to blame somebody. We are responsible, the squad, myself especially. We have to work on a solution and we will."

Reds in need of victory in huge Spurs clash

Klopp now has four days to address what has gone wrong with his side in recent weeks and try to put things right on the training field.

Liverpool can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they want to secure a top-four spot come the end of the season.

With teams having a clear blue-print of how to stifle Liverpool's attack and expose their defensive fragilities, a tactical re-think could be on the cards for Klopp.

Spurs won't be any easy task for the Reds, but if Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino can reproduce the ruthless attacking play fans were so accustomed to seeing earlier in the season, they could give Liverpool a huge boost as they look to regain a top four spot.

Slipping out of the Champions League places having taken just three points out of the last 15 on offer should serve as a warning of how fragile Liverpool's season is at the moment, and defeat at Anfield on Saturday could see a season that promised so much, fade into the abyss.

Liverpool supporters can only hope that Klopp can address the worrying number of issues within the side in the next few days he has.