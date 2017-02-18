Jürgen Klopp says Liverpool are already working on transfers for coming summer window

(Picture: Getty Images)

Liverpool have begun negotiations for a number of deals ahead of the summer transfer window, according to manager Jürgen Klopp - who hopes to build upon the "good base" he already has at the club.

The Reds' current campaign threatened to come off the rails last month when their light squad depth was exposed in a run that yielded only one win from 10 games in all competitions.

But much to the frustration of many supporters, Liverpool failed to add to their ranks in the recent January window - with none of Klopp's targets thought to be available - and will instead be required to wait until the summer to acquire fresh faces.

And Klopp has revealed that the club are already working on a few transfers, although he acknowledges their success in the market could depend on whether they qualify for next season's Champions League or not.

One such target is Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt. Klopp is thought to be a big fan of the 20-year-old Germany international as he looks to increase his options out wide.

Reds boss reveals club have opened talks with various clubs, players and agents

Asked about his plans for the summer, Klopp told the Liverpool Echo while at La Manga for the club's warm weather training camp, said: "We are in talks with different people. Players, agents, all that stuff."

He said that "not a lot of decisions have been already made" yet and questioned why they should be, with four months to go until the summer transfer window opens.

Yet the Reds boss continued" "But we are on the way. At the end, I'm sure we will have a really good squad. We already have a good squad and a few more good players will make it even better. There's a good base."

Champions League qualification could "have an influence", says Klopp

The Reds have only qualified for the Champions League once since crashing out of the group stages in 2009-10, having had to settle for Europa League football on a number of seasons.

Their failure to qualify for the top-tier continental competition has seen them miss out on a number of transfer targets over the years and Liverpool's business this summer could again hinge on whether they finish in the top-four.

On whether he feels Liverpool need to be in the Champions League to attract the top bracket of players, he continued: "I actually don't think so but we will see. We don't have to talk about the Champions League now, because we are not even qualified. But of course if we are in the Champions League, then it would have an influence."

Klopp declared that Liverpool "would need a deeper squad" if they qualified for the tournament, insisting that they "have to be prepared for that" and admitting that "even with the league" they "could have needed a deeper squad" this season "with the injuries we had."

"But we're through that now," the German added. "We will adapt our plans to the number of tournaments we play next year."

Klopp: We will "make final decisions" on who stays and goes in the summer

No extensive overhaul of Liverpool's first-team is expected, like last summer when 13 players left - the joint-highest number in the club's 125-year history.

That summer, six signings were brought in as Klopp looked to stamp his mark on his squad - and a similar number of incomings are expected later this year.

The manager vowed: "We have a long-term plan but a few things will change because you always have to react to situations."

He insisted that they "have to perform until the end of the season" and then must "do a review looking back on the good things and bad things" to "make final decisions" on the players already at the club.

Klopp added that they "don't block opportunities" and "don't keep someone for just maybe one or two cup games", as he explained that they let a "few boys" leave last summer having given them a "really good education" to allow them to "go somewhere else and play."