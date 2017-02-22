Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana signs new long-term contract

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Adam Lallana has officially signed a new contract with Liverpool that keeps him at the club until 2020 and improves his wages to a reported £110,000-a-week.

The 28-year-old's current deal runs out in 2019, the one that he signed when he joined Liverpool from Southampton for £25 million in the summer of 2014.

But having seen his influence quadruple under Jürgen Klopp, Lallana now a crucial part of the Reds' three-man central midfield, he has been rewarded with an offering that significantly improves his wages.

The deal also includes an option for a fourth year for Lallana, who has scored 20 goals in 117 appearances for the club so far.

It represents his huge influence within the Liverpool squad, having grown as a leader on and off-the-field as well as becoming a vital component of Klopp's central midfield.

Lallana's new deal is also to ward off interest from any potential suitors, the playmaker having been linked with numerous clubs in recent months, including even French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The terms of the England international's contract will come into effect on July 1, 2017 and his new contract keeps him at Anfield until the age of 32.

Lallana follows Coutinho and Gomez in penning new contracts

The Reds' No.20 is currently enjoying his best season in a red shirt with seven goals and seven assists in 23 Premier League appearances, despite dropping into a deeper midfield role.

Taking up the position as one of the most advanced of three midfielders, Lallana has endured his most prolific campaign since signing from the Saints.

Rumours of a new deal for Lallana had first been reported back in September with Liverpool currently working through extending the stays of a batch of players, with Lallana's renewal following Coutinho and Joe Gomez's recent new deals.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren is the next player in line to put pen-to-paper on a fresh contract while talks are ongoing with Emre Can, though they have stalled due to the German midfielder's wage demands.