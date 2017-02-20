Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool can build on Spurs win and mid-season Spain trip

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp has called upon his Liverpool side to build upon their win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and also use their recent trip to La Manga to their advantage.

The Reds returned to Merseyside on Sunday after spending four nights away on a mid-season training camp in Spain to recharge their batteries and regroup ahead of the campaign's final 13 games.

Liverpool return to Premier League action next Monday when the team visit struggling champions Leicester City, 16 days on from their victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

And their break in between the two games gave Klopp and co. a chance to take the squad on what the German called a “second pre-season.”

It also allowed a period of reflection on what has been a dreadful 2017 for the Reds with only two wins in 11 game in all competitions.

February started with a loss at Hull City that appeared to put a huge dent in the club's top-four hopes, before they bounced back with an incredible performance against Spurs at Anfield.

The Reds will hope to build momentum from that victory and Klopp has urged his charges to continue to deliver positive results for the remainder of the season.

Klopp insists Liverpool want to "stay greedy"

The manager told Liverpool's official club website: "Our life is completely dependent on results, that’s the truth. Sometimes when you’ve lost a game, the next day it’s 100 per-cent raining! When you've won a game, the sun’s always shining but of course it’s not always like this, it only feels like this."

He called the win over Spurs a "very, very important game" in their "situation" at the club and "especially in the situation in the table," adding: "We are still in this group. We are not at the end of the group, we are in the middle of the group. We have not the biggest distance to the interesting places, so that’s all good."

The Reds boss continued that "each win can change the mood" but said that if they lose they must "use it" and "get more greedy" - insisting: "If you win, you have to stay greedy. That's the life of a professional footballer."

German: Liverpool aiming to have "biggest success" possible this season

And Klopp plans to be greedy, aiming to take home all 39 points from the Reds’ final 13 Premier League games. That run begins with the Reds’ trip to Leicester - who are in dire form.

"When you have this moment, you have to use it and keep it going," Klopp added.

He acknowledged that Leicester are in a "difficult situation" and they are "fighting for the league 100 per-cent" after their shock FA Cup exit, declaring: "Maybe this is the moment they recognise there’s really nothing else to do in this season other than to stay in the league and be really concentrated so we, if you want, could be the first team to face this ‘new’ Leicester. But it’s possible [to win]."

He said that, with Arsenal next up after Leicester, it is "difficult" but "possible" to come away with victories against both teams, calling upon his sides to "really try to do it" and for everyone to be "in the best mood."

"January was nothing we needed, but we had it," admitted Klopp. "It was kind of an experience, kind of a reminder. Everything is good until the moment when it’s not that good anymore. It’s not only not good anymore, it’s as bad as it ever was."

He noted that he could "understand" that supporters would "feel like this" but said it is "not true", explaining: "The truth is that we always have a chance. I’ve said a few times, I’m not the best manager in the world, but I’m really good at staying on track."

Klopp said that in even fighting for things not as valuable as his side's current challenge, qualifying for next season's Champions League, his "life was good" because he "gave life the chance to be good even when the pressure was high."

The manager stated: "Let's use the experiences we made this year. Let's learn from it and let's be stronger. The future is still bright. This is a long-term project but that doesn't mean we are not ambitious this season. We're very, very ambitious to have the biggest success we can get. We'll only know at the end of the season what it [the success] is."

Reds have made most of time in the sun, says Klopp

Klopp also touched on the trip to Spain and how the milder conditions were beneficial on the training pitch.

"We are a team which obviously needs training and likes training, and uses training for specific things," he explained. "We all know in England, at the moment the weather is not that bad. But tactical things we had to do before the Tottenham game, we had to use that time but it was freezing!"

Klopp insisted that working on tactical aspects of their game isn't about "running around" but rather "explaining about finding the right spaces, playing the pass at the right moment and all that stuff" that is "without intensity."

He added: “That’s what we want to do here, to make the next step in the right direction and keep reminding ourselves about the really good things in our mind and for the rest of the season."