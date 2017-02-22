Jürgen Klopp full of praise for Adam Lallana after midfielder signs new Liverpool contract

Adam Lallana has been one of the Reds' star turns this season. | Photo via Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp revealed his delight as Adam Lallana signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool to secure his future for the next four years on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Reds' brightest sparks this season, adding a greater cutting edge to his game that has seen him contribute a total of seven goals in 27 appearances so far.

Therefore, fans will be delighted to see another one of their star men commit their future to the club.

The deal keeps Lallana at Anfield until 2020 - with the option for an extra year - in which time he will earn approximately £110,000 a week, contrary to the previously reported wage of £150,000 which Philippe Coutinho is now on.

The Englishman's new contract was clearly a priority for Klopp, who has made no secret of his admiration for Lallana.

With a tireless work-rate and the ability to unlock defences and provide a spark to the side, the ex-Southampton midfielder fits seamlessly into the style of football Klopp is trying to implement on Merseyside.

Klopp visably delighted as another star signs on the dotted line

​"This is fantastic news for the club because Adam is a great player and an even better person. I am so pleased that we will spend more time together now and have this common future with Liverpool trying to be successful here," ​Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com following the announcement of the deal.

The German continued: ​"Adam is a natural leader and is so, so important within our team and also in the dressing room. Maybe on the outside his leadership is not seen as much as we see it each and every day at Melwood in everything he does." ​

Having initally struggled to make an impact at Liverpool following a big money move from Southampton, Lallana's progress has been astronomical under Klopp.

Klopp's high-pressing, energetic style-of-play is seeing the Reds' No.20 deliver his best performances in a Liverpool shirt, and the new deal is a reflection of just how pivotal he has become in the midfield.

"What I think is most exciting about this news is that this player is only just arriving at his peak," Klopp said, insisting Lallana "has his very best years ahead of him" and that they "will be at Liverpool."

The Reds boss added: "He is in fantastic shape and his passion for football is as high as I have seen in a player - you not only see that out on the pitch in matches, but also in training."

Reversing the trend

In previous years, Liverpool have made a habit of selling their best players, with the club acting almost as a stepping stone for some.

However, that trend seems to be reversing in quick fashion, with Klopp's rapid movement to tie up both Lallana and Coutinho a signal of how crucial the pair are to the club's future.

​"He has a world-class attitude to go with outstanding ability: that's not a bad combination," ​said Klopp.

​He insisted: "Our younger players will now be able to benefit from watching, listening and learning from him for an even longer period because he sets the perfect example each and every day."

Delight all around

Lallana's new deal will have brought delight to Klopp and fans alike.

The attacking midfielder is enjoying his finest season since joining the club and Liverpool have acted quickly to tie up one of their key men as they look to progress and challenge in the coming seasons.

And Klopp certainly seems to believe that Lallana is at the heart of that success.