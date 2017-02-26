Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Liverpool will be hoping for a repeat of their meeting with the Foxes earlier this season, as they opened their home campaign up with a 4-1 win against Ranieri's men. However, it was Leicester who triumphed the last time these two met at the King Power, winning 2-0 last season as Jamie Vardy scored a spectacular goal.

After a 16 day break between fixtures, Klopp will be keen to ensure that his side don't lose the momentum gained by coming out of their poor form with a 2-0 win at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Sadio Mane bagged a brace at the Reds kept up their impressive recent record against the Lilywhites.

Following a horrid January, where league points were few-and-far between, the Reds dropped out of the top four, a place they can return to tonight with a win, although those below them will have a game in hand.

Liverpool, for a change, are something of a sideshow in this game as the world focuses on the home side. However, this is a hugely important game for Jürgen Klopp's side as they continue to hunt down a top four place.

Reports, denied by everyone at the club, have suggested that it was a breakdown in the dressing room that contributed to Ranieri's sacking, with senior players said to have become disillusioned by the Italian's tactics, to the point where they went and addressed the club's owners about the situation. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see the commitment levels on show this evening.

The Foxes have lost five consecutive games in the league, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Milwall last weekend. An improved performance saw them claim an away goal, albeit in a 2-1 loss, against Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday, but even that couldn't save Ranieri.

Unfortunately for Leicester, they couldn't keep up their performance levels from last season this time around (apart from in Europe) and fired Ranieri with the club sitting 17th in the Premier League.

It's Leicester's first game after the controversial sacking of league-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, less than 300 days after the Midlands club lifted the Premier League trophy in one of the sporting world's most astonishing achievements.

Good evening to one and all, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary of this Premier League clash between Leicester City and Liverpool. Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is set for 8PM BST, but stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news, around an hour before kick-off.