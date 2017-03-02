With just one league win in seven, how does Jürgen Klopp shake his Liverpool side up?

Klopp pictured on the bench against Leicester on Monday (photo: Getty Images / Andrew Powell)

Everything was going swimmingly for Jürgen Klopp, as the full-time whistle blew on his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

Georginio Wijnaldum had nodded in an early goal, that would keep Liverpool in second, just six points off Chelsea and four ahead of their nearest rivals City.

How things have changed since then.

12 games into 2017, the Reds have managed just two wins, and taken six of a possible 21 points in the league.

Down to fifth and fading fast after Monday's drubbing at the hands of Leicester City, fans are screaming for Klopp to shake up a team which has supposedly been 'found out'. But after no activity in the January transfer window, what options does the German have at his disposal?

Turn to a striker?

Whilst the three-pronged attack of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino worked so well at the start of the season, the goals have dried up to an extent recently.

Firmino has often been deployed as the number nine in the three, but with just two goals since the turn of the year, it may be the time to either give the Brazilian a rest, or drop him a little deeper in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Liverpool have been swinging more crosses in recently, so Divock Origi may well feel he could offer something in a striking role, especially given he netted five in five during a goal-rush earlier this season.

However, a fit Daniel Sturridge may be the more obvious answer. On his day Sturridge is still one of the most talented strikers in the league, and despite rumours swirling that he'll be off at the end of the season, an extended run in the team may allow him to be the man to turn Liverpool's form around.

Heck, maybe Klopp could even play them both.

Take out the square pegs

Using square pegs in round holes has worked fairly well for Liverpool so far this season. The aforementioned Firmino is an example, with an even better one being James Milner.

Pushed into an unusual left-back role in place of Alberto Moreno after the opening weekend, Milner was seemingly excelling in the role up until Christmas, but his play both offensively and defensively has been sliding in recent weeks.

With Liverpool toiling against teams lower down in the league that demand the Reds play with most of the ball, including Alberto Moreno and his unquestionable pace for a few games may help stretch teams in a way that 31-year-old Milner simply can't do.

Adding to that, the continued selection of Lucas Leiva is one Klopp must look at. Admittedly, the Brazilian was only put in at centre-back on Monday due to Dejan Lovren's unavailability, but the way Jamie Vardy gave him the run around left Liverpool fans scratching their heads at why Lucas was tasked with handling the speedster, rather than Klopp's summer signing Ragnar Klavan.

Bring Karius back in

Whilst Simon Mignolet hasn't done too much wrong in recent weeks, there are still question marks over his long term future as Liverpool's number one.

The David Luiz goal against Chelsea was one thing, as was any attempt at preventing Vardy from opening the scoring on Monday, leaving some supporters wondering if it's time Loris Karius was brought back into the line up.

The German, purchased last summer, was taken out of the team in December after some costly mistakes against AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United, but impressed last month against Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

If a top four finish is to be too far for Klopp's side this season, allowing Karius - who certainly fits in with Liverpool's style more than Mignolet - an extra few games may be of no harm to anyone.

Look to youth, over experience

Two emerging youngsters have featured on occasion this season, in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn.

Woodburn become the Reds' youngest ever scorer with a strike against Leeds United in the Capital One Cup, whilst Alexander-Arnold did himself no harm with a solid display away to Manchester United on his Premier League debut.

Throwing those pair in at the deep end would definitely be an outside of the box decision, but as the saying goes 'if you're good enough, you're old enough.' If anything, it may just be a wake up call to those dropped for them.

Who would be dropped, you ask? Alexander-Arnold is a right-back, but he could come in for Milner, seeing Clyne moved to the left, a position he has played previously in his career.

It's hard to see who Woodburn comes in for, although he could occupy Coutinho's position on the left of a front three, should Klopp want to drop the Brazilian back into his midfield three.