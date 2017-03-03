Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Refresh content

Did you know? Liverpool's only league win in their last nine home games against Arsenal was a 5-1 victory in February 2014, drawing five and losing three of the other clashes. That win in the 2013-14 season kickstarted a run of 11 straight victories for the Reds as they narrowly missed out on the league title, and how they could do with this game preceding a run of similar form. Arsenal, too, need this to start a run of consistent league form - although they traditionally end the season well. A win here would do wonders for their morale, especially with City, United, Spurs and Everton all still to come in the final 11 games (albeit only Spurs being away).

Few managers meanwhile have to tolerate the circus that surrounds Wenger and his future. The debate between those wanting the long-standing Arsenal manager to stay and those wanting him to leave has long divided the club's supporters. Given the club's year-on-year failings in the Champions League and the Premier League, in spite of their remarkable consistency in qualifying for the former each season, it is arguably easier to understand those criticising Wenger and his methods this season. Regardless of your stance on Wenger - despite his incredible, and unprecedented, achievements at the club, there is certainly the feeling that he is closing in on the end of his time at Arsenal. His contract in north London runs out this summer, with a two-year deal supposedly on the table for the Frenchman, but the 67-year-old has yet to commit himself for an extra couple of seasons. Is he thinking of ending a 20-year affiliation with Arsenal? And perhaps the bigger question, what kind of impact could it have? We've all seen just how long it has taken Manchester United to recover from Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, are Arsenal in danger of enduring a similar cycle after Wenger's eventual exit? Or is it all about their strategy and who they select as his replacement? Have your say by tweet us your opinions on Wenger, Klopp or just tonight's game in general @VAVEL.

Aside from the players, it is the two managers currently both dominating the headlines of late. Klopp has come in for heavy criticism for Liverpool's slide, many accusing him of failing to improve the team from the one that he inherited. He has exactly the same record after 56 league games as his predecessor Brendan Rodgers, with 27 wins, 16 draws and 13 defeats, although that criticism seems to ignore how brilliant Liverpool were in Rodgers' second season in charge, coming so close to ending their long wait for a league title. Perhaps that Liverpool supporters were even allowed to dream about challenging for the league this season, having been written out of the top-four battle by many at the start of the campaign due to the superior strength of their rivals' squads, is evidence enough that Klopp has taken the club farther than many suggest. Though that's not to say he's taken them where they can, and want to, be by any stretch of the imagination...

Arsenal, by contrast, have few issues to contend with. Mohamed Elneny is sidelined for at least the next few weeks with an ankle problem while fellow midfielder Santi Cazorla remains out until July. Instead, the Gunners welcome back Aaron Ramsey and - perhaps more crucially - centre-back Laurent Koscielny from calf and back injuries. The pair resumed full training earlier this week, with the defender expected to return straight into the starting XI alongside Shkodran Mustafi. Arsenal's Ramsey has struggled for form this term, having not managed to solidify his most productive position in Wenger's current 4-2-3-1 set-up despite the energy and quality he can bring to midfield. Playmaker Mesut Özil should be fit despite having to be sent home from training with illness on Thursday.

Daniel Sturridge is also ruled out for the home side with a fresh injury, Klopp confirming he has recovered from illness but now has a "strain in his hip muscle" from a rehabilitation session. "It's very small, but it keeps him out of normal training [with the rest of the team] for probably another week." Liverpool have no other issues barring their long-term absentees Danny Ings, Ovie Ejaria and Marko Grujić.

Elsewhere, Reds centre-back Dejan Lovren is fighting to be fit. He returned to full training on Thursday from a knee problem that kept him out for the entire month of February, but with a lack of scheduled sessions at Melwood for the Croatian to prove his fitness to the manager, Klopp told reporters: "Dejan, we will see. He [managed] part of team training the day before yesterday, and then yesterday he was in full team training. Now we have to see how he reacts on this. He will be involved in training again, if nobody tells me anything different. Then we have to make a decision. It’s not the longest, he was out for pretty much four weeks, [he's been] training for three days and in the end I have to make a decision. I am not sure about it [yet]."

Well Liverpool will once again be without captain Jordan Henderson because of a bruised foot. The England midfielder sustained the issue in training and kept him out of the Leicester defeat earlier this week, with Klopp confirming in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the visit of the Gunners would "be too soon, for sure."

But enough of the numbers for a bit, let's delve into the pre-match team news. We'll have the two confirmed starting elevens at around 4:30pm, but who do we know that definitely won't be involved?

Arsenal's away record promises entertainment. They've only won one of their last five away games in the league, losing three, and have only kept one clean sheet in the last eight. But they've scored 28 in 12 on the road this term, a tally only matched by Manchester City. Even joint-top scorers Chelsea and Liverpool have only netted 19 and 24 goals away from home.

The Gunners have won only one of their last five away matches in the league (D1, L3), and kept one clean sheet in the last eight.

However, they have scored 28 goals in 12 away fixtures so far this season.

These two teams have more than a few familiarities despite their contrasting records against the 'weaker' and 'stronger' sides in the league, their attacks undoubtedly their biggest strength and their defences both suspect. With 16 goals in the last three meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal - an average of more than five a game - both teams to score seems a sure-fire bet here. That said, against the top seven Liverpool have only conceded once in four home games and scored just four goals. If only they could translate their grittiness into clashes with opponents lower down the league table.

Liverpool, as the conquerors of the top teams in the league, go in search of a long-awaited double today. They haven't achieved victories home and away in the Premier League against the Gunners since the 1999-2000 season. But after a 4-3 victory at the Emirates Stadium on the first day of the current campaign, Liverpool can do exactly that here. They've only won seven of their last 39 clashes with Arsenal, however, and so it will be far from easy for them to claim maximum points, regardless of their record against the 'big six'.

Contrast that with Liverpool's record against those outside of the current top seven. They have won only nine of 17, losing five - including their last three successive clashes (Leicester, Hull City and Swansea City). Both teams ought to learn a little from each other, you'd think.

Indeed, Liverpool are currently on course to complete the season having not lost to a single team in the top 10 of the Premier League in all competitions. Burnley, in 11th, are the highest team to have defeated Klopp's charges this season. Their downfall, as evidenced by Monday's dire 3-1 defeat to Leicester City, has been against the lower sides. So much so, four of the five teams that have beaten Liverpool this season started the day of their fixture in the relegation zone. Quite incredible, really, especially compared to Arsenal. They have only lost one of 18 matches to teams outside of the top seven, that a damaging shock 2-1 loss at home to Watford at the end of January. More incredibly, of those 17 unbeaten matches - they have won 14, slipping up only away at Leicester, at home to Middlesbrough and in an incredible 3-3 draw at Bournemouth - when they came from 3-0 down to salvage a late point.

As nicely shown by SuperSportTV, Liverpool haven't lost a single game to any of the 'big six' in the Premier League this season. Their record is even better than Chelsea, with the Reds the only team in the country who will finish the season not having lost to the Blues, while Arsenal's record is the worst - having picked up only five points from six meetings. Can Liverpool continue that magnificent statistic today? Or will Arsenal bring their unbeaten run to an end? Saying that, a draw wouldn't do all that much for either side's hopes of finishing in the top-four, so...

Liverpool, similarly, are in desperate need of another timely shot in the arm. Having been electric in the first-half of the campaign, scoring more goals than any other top-flight team and losing only to Burnley and Bournemouth in the first 19 games, their season has collapsed in on itself since the turn of the year. Crashing out of both domestic cup competitions, the Reds have also seen a six-point gap to Chelsea on New Year's Eve stretch to 14 points in just seven games. Just like Arsenal, if they were to lose this evening then their chances of a top-four finish would be in serious danger. Jürgen Klopp's team boast the best record of any top-six teams in their 'mini-league' and so they will fancy themselves, but their failure to continue the ruthless streak they showed against the top division's lesser lights back in September, October and November means they are one of the favourites to miss out on Champions League football. How they could do with the confidence and attacking swagger they showed back in autumn now their defence, especially when without the first-choice centre-back partnership of Joël Matip and Dejan Lovren, is leaking goals so easily at the other end.

Arsenal's annual collapse is a popular topic on social media, but unfortunately for Gunners fans their season is once again threatening to fall apart at the seams. They are of course in the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will face non-league Lincoln City at home in a favourable draw, but are staring into the abyss in the Champions League. They face Bayern Munich in their last 16 second-leg on Tuesday, but - having lost the first-leg 5-1 in Germany - face a near impossible task to reach the last eight for the first time since 2009-10. Domestically, their chances of challenging with league leaders Chelsea have vanished within just a few weeks, the gap between the two clubs having stretched from eight points to 13. Defeat here would allow Liverpool to leapfrog them in the league standings, piling even more pressure on an under-fire Arsène Wenger, and so it is vital they produce a big performance and come away with a positive result. If they don't, they could be in serious danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time EVER under the Frenchman. It seems like we say that every year, but with six strong teams all battling to finish in the top-four and Chelsea's place essentially sealed - narrowing those places down to three - Arsenal face as tough a battle as ever in order to sit at Europe's top table again next term.

It's a game of massive magnitude, this one. With Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all doing well - Liverpool have floundered in recent weeks, picking up just six points - and one win - from 26 points and seven games. Arsenal, meanwhile, have tripped up too - back-to-back defeats across the end of January and start of February seemingly consigning them to another top-four battle having harboured title hopes earlier this term.

Good evening everyone, welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's Premier League showdown between two top-four hopefuls at Anfield as Liverpool host Arsenal. Kick-off is coming your way at 5:30pm BST, but until then we'll have all of the build-up before tonight's two teams are announced an hour before we get underway.