Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool "will spend money" in the summer transfer window

(Picture: Getty Images - Rachel Holborn - CameraSport)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says has the backing of the club's owners to make the high-calibre signings that will significantly improve his squad this summer - and insists he will look to do just that.

Questions have been raised over the quality of the Reds' squad following their dire run of form since the turn of the year, which has seen their hopes of the silverware in the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup all crumble.

Many have looked to point the finger of blame at the club's Boston-based owners, Fenway Sports Group, citing a lack of sufficient investment into the first-team squad.

Liverpool's summer business meant that they have turned over a profit during Klopp's tenure - while they have continued to miss out on a number of high-profile targets, most notably Mario Götze.

With a lack of depth and quality available to Klopp, Liverpool have taken only six points from their last 21 - leaving their hopes of Champions League qualification under increasing doubt.

And if the Reds are to add European football to their schedule next term, Klopp insists he is well aware that he will need to recruit more proven quality and says FSG will not stand in his way over any deals.

Liverpool manager confident they will be prepared for the summer window

Quizzed as to whether he feels Liverpool can compete with the best teams in the transfer market, Klopp said: "I think yes. What's the highest level? Is it only to battle with the teams around? I think it's pretty difficult it Barcelona makes you an offer. I am not sure a player will choose you instead. Domestically? Yeah, we can go for the players we want."

The German declared that Liverpool's business has not been "for one second about money" since his arrival, insisting that it has "always [been] because we were convinced about the player, the situation."

He admitted that having "one or two players in January" at a time when the club "had problems with injuries and the Africa Cup" would "have been cool" but said that "the transfer window in the winter didn't give us any opportunity."

"We had this problem, but we will be prepared and ready for the summer for sure," Klopp declared, though warned that Liverpool "need to still make the right transfers."

Klopp: We will make a few signings

Liverpool earned £70 million through their 13 departures in the summer, but Klopp says he wasn't under instruction to offset his spending through player sales - and says he won't be forced to sell any of his squad this summer to fund moves either.

He said that everyone at Liverpool including the "sporting director, scouting department, owners" and Klopp himself all "want to make this club as big and successful as possible", vowing: "We will spend money in the summer."

"Will it be a similar transfer window as last summer when we broke even? I don't think it's possible. It was not a target last season," insisted the Reds boss, adding that "it just happened."

He explained that they wanted to "create more of a group" from the "big squad" that they "thought would be enough", adding: "There will be a few other faces and that's how it is always."

Summer business won't be about money

Liverpool have regularly had to settle for second-best behind rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and even Arsenal in recent seasons - failing to lure top targets without Champions League football.

But Klopp is hopeful they can attract players even without the same funds that United, City and Chelsea can offer.

The manager is thought to be keen on Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt, while RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita and Leicester City wide-man Demarai Gray are other names being linked.

"If you only think you have to spend the same amount of money as other clubs then maybe it's more likely to fight for the same players," continued Klopp.

He insisted: "Is it possible to fight with those clubs for those players? In a few moments it is possible. It will not be about money I am sure."

Klopp says Liverpool "can go for the players we want to go for" but questioned whether it "makes sense" to "jump in" for players who United and Chelsea are making offers for.

"So is it then about money," he said. "Or is it that players think: 'Manchester is a nicer city or I want to live in London instead of Liverpool?' We have to make a decision apart from what the other clubs want.

Klopp added: "We have to make a decision, and then if the club comes to me and says: 'That is too expensive', I have to accept it. But that didn't happen until now and I don't expect it to happen."

Players must be judged on their full seasons, says Klopp

Klopp says that he will not judge his current squad only on recent performances, and rather their displays across the campaign, amidst calls for him to cull much of his squad.

He insisted he cannot judge his players "after the worst game of the season or the best game of the season" and that he doesn't "doubt them as a group" although that still "doesn't mean that we cannot improve."

Klopp declared that while they "can't make transfers any more" they must "concentrate" on improving, adding: "That's why I said after the Leicester game that we are all playing for our futures. That's how it is, we get judged."

"We create the need for transfers or not by ourselves," he said, stating that "nobody asks for new players" if the existing squad "perform at the highest level."

By contrast, Klopp believes that if you don't perform at your best then "everybody asks" for new players, calling it "the situation" the club are in and saying: "We are working on it already without looking too much at results. We are looking at development of the player."