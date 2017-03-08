Henderson and Sturridge absent from training on Tuesday as Liverpool prepare for Burnley

Jordan Henderson continues to struggle with a foot injury and is a doubt for the game against Burnley | Photo via Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson were both absent from Liverpool training on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's visit of Burnley.

The Reds put in a tantalising display on Saturday evening against Arsenal to put themselves back in amongst the top-four.

The three points also increases belief around the club that they can secure Champions League football for next season - something that would be a huge boost within the transfer window as Jürgen Klopp looks to improve and develop his squad.

Two stars absent for the Reds

While the majority of the squad returned to Melwood to begin preparations for the visit of Burnley at the weekend, there were two notable absentees from training in Henderson and Sturridge.

Captain Henderson didn't feature for Klopp's side at Arsenal as he continues to struggle with a foot injury that he sustained in training. The English midfielder was ruled out of the loss to Leicester the week before that too, and looks set to continue his spell on the sidelines for the near future.

That will hand fellow midfielder Emre Can the chance to stake a claim in the side amidst what has been a pretty inconsistent campaign for the German.

Sturridge was the other main absentee for Liverpool ahead of their clash with Sean Dyche's side. The striker has experienced another campaign hampered by injuries, with the latest complaint about his hip.

Having returned home early from the training camp in La Manga from illness, the 27-year-old has been out of action for several weeks now and it's becoming an ever-more regular feature for the Reds to be Sturridge-less.

Inital hopes of return look unlikely

Despite initial hopes of an optimistic prognosis for both Henderson and Sturridge, the lack of participation from either player in training is likely to see them miss out for the visit of Burnley.

Their absence is likely to see Klopp field the same side as the eleven who saw off Arsenal with relative ease on Saturday. Can will take up Henderson's position in the middle of the park, where he was so impressive against the Gunners.

Although he was lucky to remain on the field for the whole ninety minutes, Can's performance, fuelled with snide and grit, lifted some of the criticism he has received of late, with many now believing he still has a lot to offer this Liverpool side.

Sturridge's absence is perhaps less of an issue for Klopp, with a lack of options from the bench the only real complication from his injury.

The striker has found it hard to break into the side this season, with Roberto Firmino certainly the preferred option of the two due to his better work rate and willingness to help the team out defensively.

Nonetheless, fans will be hoping Sturridge returns to action soon, with his Liverpool career likely to come an end at the end of the campaign. It would be a shame for him to go out on such a whimper.

An important weekend ahead for Liverpool

For all the good the three points against Arsenal has done, not only in terms of pushing the Reds back up to the top four, but also the renewed optimism around the players and fans, anything but a win against Burnley would represent another missed chance for Jürgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool's frailties against the 'weaker' Premier League sides is well documented, with performance against Bournemouth and Wolves the pick of a bad bunch. Now is the time for the side to kick on, with important games against Manchester City and Everton on the horizon.

It's easy to forget that Arsenal and Manchester United still have games in hand on the Reds, and thus Liverpool can ill-afford any more slip ups if they want to secure Champions League football.

In some ways, Burnley will be the real test of whether this Liverpool side have turned a corner. We all know they can deliver against the top six sides, but there is a real question of attitude when it comes to teams in the bottom half.

With Burnley not having won on the road all season, surely Liverpool can't come unstuck again, can they?