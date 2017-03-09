Liverpool to re-open Emre Can contract talks at the end of the season

(Picture: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA)

Liverpool are expected to hold talks with Emre Can at the end of the season as they look to bring an end to the midfielder's stalled contract discussions.

The German and his representatives are reportedly unsatisfied by the Reds' current offering and are looking to improve his terms to put him on parity with some of the club's other regular first-team players.

Can's future is uncertain as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of the deal he signed when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014, with talks - led by the club's recently-promoted sporting director Michael Edwards - having been at a stand-off.

But Jürgen Klopp does not want to lose the promising 23-year-old, who has scored three goals in 21 Premier League appearances this term, and will push for an agreement.

The reliable Liverpool Echo report that Can's party are pushing for a deal worth around £100,000-a-week, with it thought he is currently on around £55,000-a-week despite initial reports from the Daily Mirror indicating he was on 'only' £35,000-a-week.

Reds looking for a compromise

Negotiations have not resumed since before Christmas as Liverpool adopt the kind of stern approach, but it has been agreed that they will re-open at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool's reluctance to bend to Can's demands is in line with the club's unwillingness to be taken to be held to ransom by players and also reflects their view on his stunted progression, having had a below-par season in 2016-17.

But despite his poor campaign, the Germany international has two years' experience in the Premier League having also played in the Champions League for both Liverpool and Leverkusen.

His versatility, having dropped back into a centre-back role when Klopp temporarily switched to a three-at-the-back system in the defeat to Leicester City another reminder of this, though Can most regularly features as a box-to-box or holding midfielder. He also had a stint in a more attacking role when Liverpool were without Adam Lallana earlier in the season.

The Bayern Munich trainee, who is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus as clubs monitor his ongoing contract situation, will follow Philippe Coutinho, Joe Gomez and Lallana in signing a new deal if he can reach an agreement with the club.

The Reds are also thought to be keen to tie centre-back Dejan Lovren to fresh terms. Divock Origi's current contract, like Lovren, runs out in 2019 and so he could be among the next batch to open talks.