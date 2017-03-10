Liverpool must wait on forward Roberto Firmino for Burnley, says Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Roberto Firmino will be subject to a late fitness test ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday, according to Jürgen Klopp.

The Brazilian forward lasted the full 90 minutes of the Reds' 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield last weekend, but picked up a knock which has ruled him out of training since.

Firmino has only missed one league game through injury all season, the victory at Chelsea back in September, having played the most minutes of any player in Klopp's squad.

The manager told his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of the Clarets that Firmino "has struggled a little bit" since the win over Arsenal, adding: "He felt something after the game and until now [Friday] this week, he couldn't train. We need to wait a little bit more and then we will see."

Klopp also confirmed that midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge are "not available."

Liverpool captain Henderson has been absent since the win over Tottenham Hotspur with a bruised foot he sustained in training, while England striker Sturridge has not featured since February 4 first through illness and now because of a hip problem.

Lovren being considered for starting role

Liverpool have at least been issued some positive news with the return to fitness of centre-back Dejan Lovren, who has not been available for the club's last four outings.

He returned to the bench for the win over Arsenal, but was an unused substitute, and is expected to return to the starting line-up - though Klopp refused to say whether or not the Croatian will feature alongside Joël Matip for the first time since January 31.

Asked whether he had been frustrated by his inability to line up Matip and Lovren together, the first-choice pair having only started 12 league games this term, Klopp said: "As a manager, there is no time to be frustrated because always you have to take what you get."

The Reds boss insisted that he has no time to dwell on the disappointment of an injury, explaining it is "very rare" he gets time to do so.

"It's very rare that I can do this," he said. "It's like 'okay, so let's find a solution', you always have to think. So I was not frustrated. Would it have been good or better if we could have played them more often? Different."

He continued that Ragnar Klavan "had wonderful games" in Lovren's absence, Klopp hailing "especially the last one" as a "really good" performance.

Klopp: 'No decision' on who will start against Burnley

Yet Klopp did not say whether or not Lovren would come back in to feature alongside Matip.

"There is no decision made about who will start in the game," Klopp stated on his team to face Burnley as he talked about the club's recent injury issues, saying that Matip "struggled with the injury", Klavan "was ill for quite a long time" and now Lovren is "back in training" and they "will see what he can do."

The manager noted that consistency is "always good" in defence, "as often as you can play together", declaring: "That's only good for the team because the things you learn from each other, about each other, in the game, how you're moving, what's your strengths, just feeling it as a centre-half couple. That's pretty important."

Klopp said that Liverpool "had a situation like it was" and so they "made the best of it" and must now "use this opportunity" now that the club's centre-backs "are all fit" and he has "the choice" of who to start.