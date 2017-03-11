Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool must be fully concentrated against Burnley

(Picture: Getty Images - Nick Taylor)

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool must apply complete concentration when they take on Burnley at Anfield on Sunday if they are to build a strong end of the season.

The midfielder rounded off a thrilling 3-1 victory over Arsenal last time out with a stoppage-time strike, helping Jürgen Klopp's side to a morale-boosting three points after defeat to Leicester City.

The Reds have suffered from crippling inconsistency since the turn of the year, their only reliability coming against the Premier League's 'bigger' sides - the previous win over the Gunners having been an equally-impressive high-tempo victory of Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley are one of five teams - four of which started the day in the relegation zone - to have beaten Liverpool in the league this term, though they were the only side to do so between the opening day and January 21.

With just 11 games remaining of the current campaign, Wijnaldum says Liverpool must recapture the kind of relentless form they showed against the bottom-half teams in autumn.

Midfielder calls upon Reds to concentrate against Clarets

The Dutchman declared that he and his teammates "must bring the same we bring against the 'bigger' teams", adding: "If you look at the difference in games between the 'bigger' and 'smaller' teams, the difference in concentration and being passive is big."

Wijnaldum admitted that victory can be guaranteed even with everyone staying concentrated, but said that "you have more chance if you play against the 'small' teams like you play against the 'big' ones."

He insisted that it is "never guaranteed" that "the next game will be an easy game" but said it is vital to "work hard, give 100 per-cent and fight for the points."

"We must have the same concentration we have now against the 'bigger' teams otherwise it will be difficult," Wijnaldum continued. "We would make it easier if we also did it against the 'smaller' teams."

Wijnaldum: 'I also play good in away games'

The Reds' No.5's goal against Arsenal was his fourth of the season and - like his time at Newcastle United - all of those goals have come on home soil.

Wijnaldum now has 15 top-flight goals to his name in England, all of which have come at home, but he insists he doesn't solely perform at Anfield for Liverpool.

He explained: "I think I also play good in away games, especially this season. It's funny because last season we didn't perform at a level as a whole team in away games for Newcastle but I was the only one who got the complains. It is a team thing and no-one can do it by themselves."

Summer signing Wijnaldum said that "people expect more from you than other players" but declared they "have to be realistic" and "cannot pick one player especially" because "it is a fault of the whole team if you don't deliver."